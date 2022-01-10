3 reasons why Ben Stokes will be an X-factor player in the upcoming IPL

After missing most of last season's Indian Premier League (IPL), Ben Stokes is set to return to the auction table for the upcoming season. The Rajasthan Royals all-rounder was out for the first leg of the 2021 IPL due to a finger injury last season. He then took a sabbatical from cricket to prioritize his mental health.

Stokes is regarded as one of the all-time great all-rounders this game has seen. However, the Englishman's numbers in the IPL don't do justice to the immense talent he possesses.

In 43 IPL matches, Stokes has scored 920 runs at an average of around 25 and a strike rate of almost 135. The all-rounder has also notched up 28 wickets with a respectable economy rate of 8.56.

Stokes has played for two franchises in the IPL. He joined the Rising Pune Supergiants in 2017, before being snapped up by Rajasthan Royals after two seasons. However, the Royals decided to part ways with their star all-rounder, not retaining him ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

In this article, we take a look at three reasons why Stokes will still be an X-factor player for any IPL franchise.

#1 Ben Stokes is the complete package in the IPL

Stokes is an all-rounder in every sense of the term. Largely feared for his batting prowess, the 30-year-old can be destructive in any role given to him.

The Yorkshireman is also a game-changer with the ball in hand. While his average and economy rate might not reflect the impact he tends to have, Stokes can be a handful. With a happy knack of taking crucial wickets at key junctions of the match, Stokes can break open any game at any stage of the contest.

Not to forget, Stokes' supreme all-rounder ability means that he is also an exceptional fielder. Simply put, Ben Stokes is a bonafide match-winner that offers the complete package and will be an X-factor to any side.

#2 Ben Stokes offers enough flexibility to any side

That Cricket Guy🐼 @_Vivek_50 IT DOESN'T FEEL LIKE BEN STOKES IS AROUND UNTIL HE WINS A GAME ON HIS OWN. IT DOESN'T FEEL LIKE BEN STOKES IS AROUND UNTIL HE WINS A GAME ON HIS OWN. https://t.co/HsMAOsNfJO

It's been well-noted that Stokes' T20 numbers aren't amongst the best in comparison to the other formats. Most of that is down to the lack of a consistent batting position in any team.

Stokes has floated up and down the order in franchise cricket and for England. However, it must be noted that his best numbers have come at the top of the order. In the 10 innings he has opened the batting in the cash-rich league, Stokes has amassed 296 runs. He has done so at an average of 32 and a demolishing strike rate of 140, including an unbeaten century.

However, the all-rounder is a capable finisher and more than a handful, regardless of where he bats. He also scored a century while batting in the number five spot. Chipping in with a couple of overs alongside his obvious batting talent, Stokes will be one of the best all-rounders available at the auction.

#3 Stokes can lead by example

The Yorkshire all-rounder is one of the most respected all-rounders around the international circuit. Stokes recently led a second-string England side to a 3-0 victory against Pakistan in a T20I series.

After England's disappointing outing in the Ashes, there have also been a few murmurs about Stokes taking over the captaincy. While most experts believe Stokes can lead from the front, his experience also holds him in good stead.

The 30-year-old could be the ideal player for any franchise to build their team around. Not only is Stokes a high-quality player, he is also an astute reader of the game and has all the makings of a good captain.

With plenty of international experience to bank on, Stokes could be the leader of the dressing room. The England star has also been one of the few genuine all-rounders at the top of their game in recent years. When you think of X-factor players, Ben Stokes is one of the top names on that list.

Edited by Aditya Singh