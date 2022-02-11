3 reasons why Virat Kohli must not return as RCB captain in IPL 2022

After being led by Virat Kohli for nine seasons, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are in the hunt for a new captain as they head into the 2022 IPL Auction. The former Indian captain announced he would be stepping down as RCB skipper before the second leg of the IPL 2021.

The Delhi batter, who made his debut for RCB in 2008 has been a one-team man throughout his IPL career so far. While there have been positive signs in the last two seasons, RCB and Kohli still await the elusive IPL title.

With the IPL 2022 Auction not far away, Bangalore will be one of the franchises looking for a captain. While they have someone like Glenn Maxwell in their ranks, the franchisee will be hoping to secure a long-term captain who can take over the reins from Kohli.

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me.”: Virat Kohli



#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers Virat Kohli to step down from RCB captaincy after #IPL2021 “This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me.”: Virat Kohli Virat Kohli to step down from RCB captaincy after #IPL2021“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me.”: Virat Kohli#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers https://t.co/QSIdCT8QQM

There will be plenty of captaincy options at the mega auction, which is to be held on Febuary 12-13. Shreyas Iyer, David Warner and Eoin Morgan are a few candidates who could take up the mantle from Kohli.

Why Virat Kohli should not return as RCB captain for the IPL 2022 season

In this article, we take a look at three reasons why Virat Kohli should not return as RCB skipper for the upcoming season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



You have been an inspiration, role model and the torchbearer of RCB.



#ThankYouCaptainKohli "I have tried my best to create a culture where youngsters could come in & play with freedom & belief.I have given 120% to RCB every time, which is something I will now do as a player.”You have been an inspiration, role model and the torchbearer of RCB. "I have tried my best to create a culture where youngsters could come in & play with freedom & belief.I have given 120% to RCB every time, which is something I will now do as a player.”You have been an inspiration, role model and the torchbearer of RCB. #ThankYouCaptainKohli https://t.co/tlC0uMH2iW

#3 RCB should usher in the a new era by hunting for the elusive

Virat Kohli has been part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore since the inaugural season of the IPL. The former captain always prides himself on giving it his all for the team. At RCB, Kohli led from the front in creating a culture for young players to come in and give it their all.

Kohli stated that he would love to be a part of the franchise until the end of his career. There is little doubt that he will continue to give his best even as a player. However, with the transitional phase RCB find themselves in, they will be looking to build a squad from scratch.

With a new squad being built, it is the ideal time for a new captain to come in. He will get his time to build his squad at Bangalore and then launch a hunt for the elusive IPL title.

#2 Workload management

One of the main reasons why the 33-year old decided to relinquish his captaincy from the Indian Premier League franchise was due to workload management. Having to captain the Indian team in all-three formats as well as a major IPL franchise was a bit of a juggling act. The non-stop cricket in times of bio-bubbles did not help his cause.

While plenty has unraveled since then, resulting in Kohli relinquishing his Indian captaincy as well, it could be a blessing in disguise for the Delhi batter. Without the pressure of captaincy, we could see Kohli getting back to his fluent best and being the run-scoring machine once again.

#1 India need Virat Kohli - the batter - to get bat to his best

Can Virat Kohli get back to his clinical best?

With all the captaincy burdens off his shoulders, there's a sense of expectation that Virat Kohli will be back to his clinical best. The flamboyant cricketer has been pretty steady in recent times but those big scores that we've come to expect from him have often been missing.

Team India are heading into a critical year or so ahead as they gear up for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and the ODI World Cup next year. After an unsuccessful outing at last year's T20 World Cup, the former Indian captain and his team will be itching to set the record straight.

Needless to say, Virat Kohli will be one of their key players in that number three slot for India. With his ironclad self-confidence, King Kohli will be looking to bounce back with a bang.

Excited for the IPL auction? Head over to Sportskeeda's live updates to soak in the IPL fever, here!

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Should Virat Kohli return as RCB cpatain? Yes No 12 votes so far