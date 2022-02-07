Australian all-format batter David Warner has been one of the stalwarts in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The opener is the highest international run-scorer in IPL history, with 5449 runs to his name, including fifty half-centuries and four centuries.

The Australian has won the Orange Cap winner three times in his IPL career, the most by any player. Warner has always been synonymous with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), also leading them to their maiden IPL title in 2016

However, things took a sour turn between the franchise and their captain last season. After SRH went through a lean patch in the first leg of IPL 2021, the team management decided to unceremoniously drop Warner from the side.

After everything that unraveled, it was no surprise to see Warner and SRH part ways. The franchise did not retain the Australian player ahead of the upcoming mega-auction.

As a result, the 35-year old will be entering the player pool ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. Warner will be one of the 49 players who is registered at a base price of ₹2 Cr.

IPL 2022 Auction: Predicting the final price David Warner could be sold for at the auction.

David Warner will be one of the marquee picks at the upcoming IPL Auction. The Australian player is expected to be one of the most expensive picks coming February 12th. Before we get to what price Warner could fetch at the auction, let's take a look at what he offers.

#3 David Warner has the credentials as an IPL captain

David Warner led the Sunrisers Hyderabad to their maiden IPL title in 2016. The opening batter led from the front, scoring a monumental 848 runs for the season. His average of 60 at a strike rate of 151 from that season are truly mind-boggling numbers.

Until last season, David Warner had one of the best captaincy records in the tournament. In 69 matches as captain, Warner won 35 games and lost 32 games, while two matches ended in a tie.

His win percentage of 52.17% the fourth-best amongst captains who have captained at least 60 games. Above Warner on the list are some of the most successful captains in the tournament, including the likes of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir.

The likes of Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore looking for potential captaincy options. David Warner could be one of the players on the radar for these three sides.

#2 A run-machine at the top of the order

David Warner has been a terrific ambassador for the Indian Premier League. He made his debut in the cash-rich league in 2009 for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). The New South Wales player played five seasons for the franchise until 2013 before getting recruited by the SRH in 2014.

In 150 matches, Warner has amassed 5449 runs at an average of a tad under 42 and a strike rate of nearly 140. The three-time leading run-scorer of the tournament is a bonafide match-winner at the top of the order.

There is no doubt that Warner can be the batter that teams can build a team around. He has shown that, not only with his national side but also with the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

#1 David Warner has been on top of his game recently

You simply cannot bet against David Warner. Sunrisers Hyderabad found that out the hard way. There were quite a few doubts lingering about his form heading into the World T20 last year but the Aussie opener silenced his critics in the best way possible.

Warner let his bat do the talking in the tournament, leading Australia to their elusive T20 World Cup triumph. The opener finished the tournament as the leading run-scorer for Australia and was the Player of the Tournament for his consistent run throughout.

After returning to the peak of his powers, Warner will be itching to make his mark in the cash-rich league again. While age might be a factor, there will be plenty of sides gunning for Warner's signature.

With the auction less than a week away, there might be a few sides already keeping some money in the bank to get hold of their marquee players. David Warner not only offers the explosive package as a batter but also an experienced captain. It would be no surprise to see a bidding war for the Australian.

Prediction: David Warner will be sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for a price of ₹13 Cr.

