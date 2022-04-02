IPL 2022: Best Playing XI from Week 1 of the competition

The first week of IPL 2022 is done and dusted with. The opening week of the new season saw the two new entrants - Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans - register their maiden IPL wins. Interestingly, the two most successful teams in IPL history - Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings - were winless in the first week.

The Kolkata Knight Riders hold the number one position in the points table right now with two wins from three matches. Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals are the three undefeated teams in IPL 2022 after the first week.

Speaking of the first week of IPL 2022, in this listicle now, we will form a playing XI comprising the top performers from the last seven days.

Openers - Faf du Plessis and Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan scored a half-century against the Delhi Capitals last Sunday in Mumbai (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis and Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan are two of the top three run-getters in IPL 2022 at the moment. Faf started his new journey with an excellent knock of 88 runs against Punjab Kings. He managed only five runs against KKR.

Meanwhile, Kishan played only a solitary game in the first week, where he aggregated 81 runs off 48 balls against the Delhi Capitals. He hit 11 fours and two sixes in his knock.

Middle Order - Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni and MS Dhoni (WK)

Punjab Kings wicket-keeper Bhanuka Rajapaksa has surprised the fans in his debut IPL season, scoring 74 runs at a strike rate of 238.70. The Sri Lankan batter has enjoyed his time in the middle in IPL 2022.

Rajapaksa will have the company of Lucknow Super Giants players Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni in the middle-order. Both batters helped LSG post a respectable total on the board after a top-order collapse against Gujarat Titans. Badoni and Hooda also played match-winning cameos against CSK in the second game.

Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has returned to form in IPL 2022. He is yet to be dismissed this season. The right-handed batter has scored 66 runs at a strike rate of 150 so far.

All-rounders - Andre Russell and Wanindu Hasaranga

Andre Russell owns the IPL 2022 Orange Cap right now with 95 runs in two innings. The West Indian star destroyed the Punjab Kings bowling attack on Friday with a match-winning 31-ball 70*.

Wanindu Hasaranga will join him in the all-rounders' section. The Royal Challengers Bangalore star won the Man of the Match award for his four-wicket haul against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Bowlers - Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav

Current IPL 2022 Purple Cap owner Umesh Yadav will shoulder the fast-bowling attack's responsibilities with Gujarat Titans star Mohammed Shami. Yadav has bagged eight wickets in three games for KKR so far, while Shami became the first player to win the Man of the Match award for Gujarat Titans with a three-wicket haul against Lucknow Super Giants.

Kuldeep Yadav regained his touch in his first match for Delhi Capitals as he took three wickets against Mumbai Indians. Like Umesh and Shami, Kuldeep won the Man of the Match award in his first game of the season.

Catch the latest IPL 2022 live score and the updated IPL points table everyday on Sportskeeda!

Edited by Diptanil Roy