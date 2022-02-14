Best XI of Unsold Players from IPL 2022 Mega Auction

600 players had registered for the recently-concluded IPL 2022 Auction but only 204 received contracts from the 10 franchises. Ishan Kishan turned out to be the most expensive signing at the mega auction after former champions Mumbai Indians shelled out ₹15.25 crore to acquire the wicket-keeper's services.

Quite a few big names unexpectedly went unsold at the IPL 2022 Auction, whereas some lesser-known talents earned big contracts.

Now that the mega auction is done and dusted, here's a look at the best unsold XI of IPL 2022.

Openers - Aaron Finch (C) and Mohammed Azharuddeen (WK)

Aaron Finch went unsold for the second consecutive year

It is rare to see a T20 World Cup-winning captain go unsold at the next IPL auction, but Aaron Finch has made it to that unique list. The Australian batter did not receive a single bid from the 10 franchises at the mega auction even though he has a decent record in the IPL.

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicket-keeper Mohammed Azharuddeen will open the innings with Finch. Mohammed came into the limelight last year after his century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. RCB signed him soon after, but no team showed interest in him this year.

Middle Order - Suresh Raina, Steve Smith, Hanuma Vihari and Eoin Morgan

Suresh Raina will miss an IPL season for the 2nd time in his career

Four-time IPL champion Suresh Raina found no bidders at the mega auction. He is nicknamed 'Mr. IPL', but his disappointing showing in IPL 2021's second half led to him going unsold last weekend. Even former Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith went unsold.

Hanuma Vihari and Eoin Morgan complete the middle-order. Vihari, who has performed well for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past, remained unsold in IPL 2022. Morgan surprisingly did not get a contract even though he led the Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL 2021 final.

All Rounders - Shakib Al Hasan and Pawan Negi

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



#TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies Bangladesh All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is UNSOLD Bangladesh All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is UNSOLD #TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies

Regarded by many as the best all-rounder from Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan went unsold at the IPL 2022 Auction. His wife revealed on social media that two franchises approached Shakib before the auction, but they did not buy him because of Bangladesh's series against Sri Lanka which is scheduled for May.

Former Chennai Super Kings star Pawan Negi completes the all-rounders' section. Negi has 365 runs and 34 wickets to his name in the IPL.

Bowlers - Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma and Sreesanth

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



#TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies We are back and Ishant Sharma is the player to go under the hammer - He is UNSOLD We are back and Ishant Sharma is the player to go under the hammer - He is UNSOLD #TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies

Veteran Indian fast bowlers Ishant Sharma and Sreesanth will lead the pace attack of this team. Sharma went unsold twice in the IPL 2022 mega auction, while Sreesanth's name did not come up even once in the mega auction.

Also Read Article Continues below

Amit Mishra, the leading wicket-taker among Indians in IPL history, remained unsold despite his good performances the previous season. Perhaps the franchises ignored him for his fitness issues because he has struggled with injuries in the past. Besides, Mishra's age too might have been a factor since at 39 he isn't expected to play too many seasons.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee