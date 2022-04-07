"Brothers do fight" - Deepak Hooda says IPL 2022 teammate Krunal Pandya is like a brother to him

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) teammates Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda have sorted out their past issues. Hooda has affirmed that there is nothing wrong between them anymore, adding that they are looking forward to helping LSG win matches in IPL 2022.

Last year, Hooda and Pandya grabbed the headlines because of their spat while playing for Baroda in a domestic tournament. Hooda left the Baroda squad after being abused by Pandya, who was the team's captain.

The Baroda Cricket Association suspended Hooda, who then moved to Rajasthan's domestic team. Hooda never played with Pandya after that incident until IPL 2022.

Both players incidentally went on to receive a contract from Lucknow Super Giants at the IPL 2022 Auction, and for the team's sake, they had to forget their past.

It seems now that Hooda and Pandya have buried the hatchet as they have been spotted celebrating each other's success in IPL 2022. In a recent interview with Dainik Jagran, Hooda confirmed it, saying:

“Krunal Pandya is like my brother, and brothers do fight. We are playing with one aim, which is to win games for LSG."

Hooda and Pandya have played together in all matches for LSG so far. Their all-round performances have helped the team register two wins in IPL 2022.

Whatever happened is in the past: Deepak Hooda

Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda celebrating a wicket together in IPL 2022 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

During the same interview, Hooda was asked about his first reaction after seeing himself and Krunal Pandya in the same IPL team. To this, the all-rounder frankly replied:

"I was not watching the IPL auction. We met just like the other players at the team hotel. Whatever happened is in the past, and as I said, we both are playing for the same team and our goals, too, are the same."

Hooda and Pandya will be in action later tonight as the Lucknow Super Giants gear up to face the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee