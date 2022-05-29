×
Create
Notifications

IPL 2022 Closing ceremony: Start time, star attractions, date and venue details

The IPL 2022 Final will take place tonight at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
The IPL 2022 Final will take place tonight at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
reaction-emoji
Vinay Chhabria
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 29, 2022 01:12 PM IST
News

The IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony will take place tonight ahead of the tournament's summit clash in Ahmedabad. For the first time in many years, fans will witness a big ceremony featuring Bollywood celebrities ahead of an IPL match.

Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in this year's final match. GT have a chance to win the trophy in their debut season, while RR will be keen to win their first title since 2008.

Over 1,00,000 fans are expected to attend this match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, but before the game there will be a star-studded ceremony. Here is everything you need to know about the IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony.

At what time will IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony start?

youtube-cover

The start time for the closing ceremony is 6:30 PM IST. Host broadcaster Star Sports will begin its coverage at 6:00 PM IST. The ceremony will go on for an hour. toss for the match between GT and RR will take place at 7:30 PM IST, and the first ball will be bowled at 8:00 PM IST.

Star attractions

Excitement level 💯Stoked to be performing with @arrahman sir and gang for the IPL closing ceremony in Ahemdabad #IPLFinal #IPL2022 #GTvsRR https://t.co/DohfFp3wLv

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman, singer Neeti Mohan and others are expected to perform at this grand event. As per reports, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will launch the trailer of his upcoming film during the event.

Also Read Article Continues below

IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony date and venue details

The date for this grand event is May 29, 2022, which is tonight. The venue is the world's largest cricket stadium - Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Bollywood and cricket fans are in for a treat tonight in Ahmedabad. It will be exciting to see which team takes the prestigious IPL trophy home at the end of the night.

Edited by S Chowdhury
reaction-emoji
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी