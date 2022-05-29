IPL 2022 Closing ceremony: Start time, star attractions, date and venue details

The IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony will take place tonight ahead of the tournament's summit clash in Ahmedabad. For the first time in many years, fans will witness a big ceremony featuring Bollywood celebrities ahead of an IPL match.

Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in this year's final match. GT have a chance to win the trophy in their debut season, while RR will be keen to win their first title since 2008.

Over 1,00,000 fans are expected to attend this match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, but before the game there will be a star-studded ceremony. Here is everything you need to know about the IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony.

At what time will IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony start?

The start time for the closing ceremony is 6:30 PM IST. Host broadcaster Star Sports will begin its coverage at 6:00 PM IST. The ceremony will go on for an hour. toss for the match between GT and RR will take place at 7:30 PM IST, and the first ball will be bowled at 8:00 PM IST.

Star attractions

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman, singer Neeti Mohan and others are expected to perform at this grand event. As per reports, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will launch the trailer of his upcoming film during the event.

IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony date and venue details

The date for this grand event is May 29, 2022, which is tonight. The venue is the world's largest cricket stadium - Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Bollywood and cricket fans are in for a treat tonight in Ahmedabad. It will be exciting to see which team takes the prestigious IPL trophy home at the end of the night.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury