IPL 2022: CSK overly reliant on match-winners?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will once again enter another Indian Premier League (IPL) season as one of the favorites to lift the title. The four-time winners are set to face tougher competition as they will have to fight off two teams more this time.

They are quite fortunate in the fact that they have been drawn into a slightly weaker group, at least, in terms of reputation. Apart from Sunrisers Hyderabad, the other teams have not been consistent. Gujarat Titans is the new team that has been placed in the group. CSK might feel a bit reprieved at not facing Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders twice.

Group A - MI, KKR, RR, DC, LSG

However, given what they have assembled in the auction, the onus will once again rest on their match-winners to deliver the results.

Fast Bowling a Concern for CSK

With MS Dhoni at the helm of affairs, Chennai are expected to go in with three fast bowlers in a match. They may also opt for two foreign fast bowlers later on in the tournament as wickets get slower.

With Deepak Chahar being ruled out of early matches, the remaining fast bowling options from the Indian contingent are quite limited. Mukesh Choudhary and Simarjeet Singh are the next best options. However, at this level, they will be tested.

With Dwayne Bravo and Chris Jordan holding the other two slots, CSK will have high hopes from these match-winners.

No dasher in the top three

With Chennai scheduled to play early games in Wankhede and Pune, they will be missing a dasher in their top-order. Last season, Moeen Ali did a spectacular job for them up front. However, with Faf du Plessis' versatility no longer available, CSK are relying heavily on their lower-order finishers to post substantial totals on the board.

The duo of Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad are expected to play at their own pace, with Moeen Ali slotting in at three. MS Dhoni will be forced to play at four as moving himself lower-down kills off his own impact on the game.

The captain's own form will also be a cause of concern for the management, given his lack of cricket since the last IPL. The onus will lie heavily on the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, and Chris Jordan to power them home.

CSK, on paper, look like a squad capable of challenging for the title. However, they will have to inject some balance into their formation to ensure consistency in the tournament.

