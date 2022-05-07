IPL 2022, CSK vs DC: 3 best knocks of David Warner against Chennai

Ever since David Warner returned to the Delhi Capitals (DC), he has made a massive difference to his team's morale. The veteran opener had a difficult IPL 2021 season with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and was inexplicably dropped from the team midway through the tournament.

However, he then went on to win the Player of the Tournament award in the 2021 T20 World Cup and has been the highest scorer for DC this season. In just eight games, Warner has scored a staggering 356 runs at a fantastic average of 59.33 with four half-centuries to his name.

Fresh off a match-winning 92* against his former franchise, David Warner is arguably in the best frame of mind to take on their next opponents, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

CSK's bowling attack has been inconsistent this season and coupled with Warner's impressive record against this franchise, we could be in for another masterclass from the opener.

On that note, let's take a look at David Warner's three best knocks against CSK in the IPL:

#3 57(45), Match 41, IPL 2019

This game is probably remembered for CSK's thrilling win with one ball to spare. But Warner played an important role at the start of the game with his score of 57(45) and steadied the SRH ship after they got off to a horrible start.

After Jonny Bairstow departed for a duck, David Warner and Manish Pandey put up a superb 115 runs for the second wicket. Warner was happy to play second fiddle as Pandey took on the CSK bowlers. SRH were able to post a competitive total of 175/3 in their 20 overs.

SRH did get the early breakthrough of Faf du Plessis. But it was Shane Watson's storm that blew the opposition away. The Australian all-rounder scored a fantastic 96, with Kedar Jadhav ensuring CSK got over the line in the end.

#2 61(28), Match 34, IPL 2015

David Warner was not only SRH's best batter but also an IPL-winning captain for them. He played a number of great knocks for this franchise, one of which was against CSK in 2015.

David Warner got off to a blazing start as Shikhar Dhawan at the other end struggled to time the ball inititally. The former SRH skipper smashed 61 runs off just 28 balls that included 11 fours and a six.

Collective efforts from others helped SRH post a mammoth 192/7 in their 20 overs. It proved to be too much for CSK as they lost the game by 22 runs.

#1 90(45), Match 50, IPL 2014

This David Warner knock was special as it came in the home den of CSK captain MS Dhoni. CSK posted a huge total of 185/3 in their 20 overs, thanks to some fantastic finishing from David Hussey and Dhoni himself.

In reply, SRH needed a good start and Warner provided just that alongside Shikhar Dhawan. The duo added a solid 116 runs for the first wicket but the majority of those runs were scored by Warner alone.

The former SRH skipper completely ripped the CSK bowling attack apart and gave his team an incredible headstart in the chase. Although Warner couldn't get to a well-deserved ton, he did enough for SRH to win in the end by six wickets with a couple of balls to spare.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee