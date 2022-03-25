IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR: 3 milestones that can be reached in Match 1

The defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the first game of the IPL 2022. It will be a repeat of last year's final and both teams will be keen to get off to a good start.

Both CSK and KKR will usher in a new era with new captains in the form of Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer respectively. It will be interesting to see how the two go about their business and what tactics they use to take their teams to new levels.

Some milestones might be reached by a few individual players from both sides in the opening game. Let's take a look at three such landmarks:

# Sunil Narine is seven wickets away from reaching 150 scalps in IPL

Sunil Narine is one of the biggest match-winners KKR have produced in the IPL. Having started playing in the IPL in 2012, Narine has picked up 143 wickets and is just seven away from reaching the elite club of bowlers who have picked up 150 wickets in the IPL.

Great bowlers like Lasith Malinga (170), Dwayne Bravo (167), Amit Mishra (166), Piyush Chawla (157) and Harbhajan Singh (150) are a part of this list and Narine will be another well-deserved entry if he reaches the milestone against CSK.

# Ambati Rayudu 84 runs away from reaching the 4000-run mark in the IPL

Ambati Rayudu was one of the most prolific batters for the Mumbai Indians over the years. He was always in and around the Indian team through his performances for MI, but it was his breakthrough season with CSK that gave him national recognition.

In the 2018 IPL season, Rayudu scored a massive 602 runs and was one of the main reasons why MS Dhoni and his men won their third IPL title. Ever since, he has been an integral part of the CSK line-up and the franchise had no hesitation in going all-out for him in the IPL 2022 auction.

Rayudu has amassed 3916 runs in 175 games and a score of 84 or more against KKR could propel him into the select group of players to have scored 4000 runs in the IPL.

#1 Dwayne Bravo four wickets away from being the highest wicket-taker

Dwayne Bravo has simply been sensational as a bowler in T20s around the world. The West Indies veteran has shown versatility in different leagues and has foxed the batters with his smart variations.

Like Rayudu, Bravo was also part of the Mumbai Indians squad for the initial few seasons. However, since 2011, he has been an ireeplacable player for the Men in Yellow. Even at the ripe old age of 38, the West Indies star continues to be one of CSK's most important players.

Bravo has played 151 IPL games and has picked up 167 wickets, making him the second-highest in the league behind Lasith Malinga. Four more wickets in CSK's game against KKR could help him overtake Malinga and stamp his authority as arguably the best bowler the IPL has seen.

Edited by Parimal