IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR: 3 observations from Kolkata's first win of the tournament

It wasn't an ideal start for defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2022. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) got the better of Ravindra Jadeja and his men, notching up a six-wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (March 27).

There were quite a few takeaways from the game despite the season opener being a low-scoring affair. Chennai was restricted to 131/5 while Kolkata fumbled a bit towards the end after getting off to a breezy start.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer saw his side through as the Knights won with nine balls to spare. Here are three observations from Kolkata's win in their season opener.

#1 MS Dhoni scores his first 50 for CSK in two seasons

MS Dhoni clobbering a 38-ball-50* was a sight to behold. Dhoni's body language indicated that he needed to stay there and make some runs for the side. And he did just that by helping the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) reach a modest total of 131/5 after a top-order stutter.

It was a slow start for the side after Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed for a duck and Devon Conway followed soon after. Robin Uthappa (28) and Ambati Rayudu (15) set about rebuilding the innings. However, both players were sent back just when it looked like things were settling down.

Dhoni seemed his usual self, clattering seven fours and a six. He had Ravindra Jadeja for company, who was unbeaten with a sedate 26. Despite the outcome, Dhoni being amidst the runs will be a plus for Chennai.

#2 Umesh Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane's fine outings

Umesh Yadav may have fallen out of favor in the national setup but he indicated he was far from done with an impressive spell. His figures read 4-0-20-2. Yadav's pace and accurate lengths put CSK on the backfoot and the seamer has made a solid start to his IPL 2022.

The same could be said for Ajinkya Rahane, who showed his class and timing in opening the innings for KKR. His 34-ball knock of 44 runs, which included six fours and a six, laid the foundation for the side's win.

Batting alongside Venkatesh Iyer, Rahane was effective in the powerplay, striking some crisp shots to the fence.

#3 KKR got their combination right

While it may be too premature to arrive at this conclusion, Kolkata seemed to have nailed their playing XI for the first game at least. The performance on all three fronts was clinical. Their bowlers were miserly in their spells and the fielding was an almost perfect 10/10.

Kolkata will be pleased with the start they have made to IPL 2022. CSK won't be pressing the panic button just yet. However, they will look to shake off the rust quickly and will hope that Deepak Chahar will return to the fold.

Next game for both sides:

CSK vs LSG (March 31) | KKR vs PBKS (April 1)

