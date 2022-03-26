IPL 2022: CSK vs KKR telecast channel list and live streaming details

IPL 2022 will kick off tonight with a match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The two franchises competed in last year's final, where CSK beat KKR to become the champions.

But a lot of things have changed since that game. A mega auction took place last month, following which both squads now have some new faces.

The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav and Sam Billings joined KKR. CSK, meanwhile, roped in rising stars like Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Shivam Dube and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Ravindra Jadeja will make his IPL captaincy debut tonight. It will be interesting to see how the Chennai Super Kings perform under their new leader.

Ahead of the new season, here are all the telecast and live streaming details for the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL 2022 telecast channel list in India

Here is the full list of channels that will telecast tonight's IPL match in India:

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Bangla, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming).

IPL 2022 Telecast channel list in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Here are the telecast channel details for the USA, Australia, Canada, UAE and England:

USA & Canada: Willow TV

England: Sky Sports

Australia: FOX Sports

UAE: beIN Sports

Today IPL match time

The Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The start time in Canada is 10:30 AM, while for the UK it is 2:00 PM.

Fans in Australia will have to stay up late as the match will begin at 1:00 AM. As per Gulf Standard Time, the match will begin at 6:00 PM.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table at Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee