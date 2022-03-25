IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR: Wankhede Stadium pitch history, stats

IPL 2022 will begin tomorrow at the Wankhede Stadium with a battle between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

The pitch in Mumbai is expected to be fresh for the tournament opener. Normally, the track at this venue assists the batters. When fans look at the Wankhede Stadium T20 stats, they note that most of the games are high-scoring encounters.

The Wankhede Stadium pitch report will be broadcast tomorrow during the pre-show. In this article, we will look at some interesting stats and numbers from previous IPL games played at this venue.

CSK vs KKR pitch report

The venue in Mumbai has hosted 83 IPL matches, where the average first innings score has been 167. Teams batting first have won 40 games, whereas the teams batting second have emerged victorious in the other 43.

It should not be a surprise if the captain winning toss decides to bowl first in Mumbai tomorrow evening. With some key bowlers from both franchises set to miss the big game, the cricket universe should expect a high-scoring encounter.

Wankhede Stadium T20 stats

This venue has played host to some big games in cricket history

Kolkata Knight Riders own the dubious record for the lowest total in IPL matches played at the venue. During a match against the Mumbai Indians in 2008, KKR lost all their wickets for 67 runs in 15.2 overs.

In the 83 matches that have happened on this ground, 15 times the team batting first has managed to post a total of more than 190, whereas 21 times the first innings score has been less than 150.

The highest successful run chase at this venue is 198. MI pulled off an epic run-chase against Punjab Kings in 2018.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee