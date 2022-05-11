IPL 2022, CSK vs MI: 3 best knocks of Kieron Pollard against Chennai

Kieron Pollard's woeful form with the bat has been a setback for five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in what has been a disastrous IPL 2022 season for them.

They lost their opening eight games on the bounce. Despite winning the next two, Mumbai lost their last game to make it a record nine losses - their most in any IPL season. The former West Indies captain has scored just 144 runs in 11 games so far at a poor average of 14.40 and a strike rate of a mere 107.46.

Many believe that with MI out of the race to the playoffs anyway, the time has come to drop Pollard. But that might be unlikely to happen as the legendary all-rounder comes into his own while facing MI's next opponent, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Kieron Pollard has played 29 games against CSK, scoring 636 runs with four half-centuries to his name. Moreover, MI will also be facing CSK on May 12, his birthday. This will push the 34-year-old to bring back his vintage best against Chennai.

On that note, let's take a look at the three best knocks of Kieron Pollard against CSK:

#3 60*(32), Final, IPL 2013

MI were having a sensational IPL 2013 season and it looked like they were perhaps the favorites to win their maiden IPL title in the final against CSK. However, they got off to a horrible start as the Chennai bowlers picked up early wickets.

Kieron Pollard walked out to bat with Mumbai in a precarious situation at 52/4. The all-rounder took his time to settle in, but by then, MI had lost more wickets and Pollard knew he had to up the ante.

The Caribbean star targeted his bowlers smartly and ensured he batted till the end, scoring 62* as MI got to a fighting total of 148/9. Although this total looked well below par, Mumbai started in the best possible fashion with the ball.

CSK were left reeling at 3/3 pretty early in their chase and never really recovered from that blow. MS Dhoni did score 63*, but it was too little too late as Kieron Pollard's masterclass helped MI seal their first IPL title.

#2 64(30), Match 12, IPL 2015

Although this knock from Pollard came in a losing cause, it once again showed his ability to absorb pressure and then launch a counter-attack on the opponent. MI started poorly and at one stage were 12/3.

A half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma set up the perfect platform for Kieron Pollard to come and explode. His blistering 64 ensured MI had a competitive total of 183/7 in their 20 overs.

However, the Wankhede Stadium has been one of the best chasing grounds in India and CSK's explosive batting line-up ended up chasing down the target comfortably.

#1 87*(34), Match 27, IPL 2021

Kieron Pollard's best knock against CSK was also probably his best innings in the history of the IPL so far. It came at a crucial time for MI as they struggled in the first part of the IPL 2021 season where they played on a slow track in Chennai.

They then went to Delhi to play CSK and the Men in Yellow posted a mammoth 218/4 in their 20 overs, thanks to a fantastic half-century from Ambati Rayudu. However, the pitch was good for batting and MI got off to a great start in the chase.

But they lost three quick wickets and after a point, it was all down to Kieron Pollard to pull off a miraculous chase. The veteran all-rounder took his time to get settled. But once he got into his groove, Pollard began to pick the bones out of CSK's attack.

Be it a spinner or a pacer, Pollard simply didn't care as he smashed the ball to all parts of the ground. Although the required run-rate was quite high, Pollard's blitz ensured MI were still in the game.

With eight needed from two balls, the West Indies cricketer smashed a six and scampered for two off the final delivery to give MI one of their most memorable IPL wins. He also thanked his late father by looking at the heavens after such a heroic knock.

