IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: 3 player battles to watch out for

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are yet to win a match in IPL 2022 and they will hope to arrest the slide against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) — a side they have a solid record against.

Bangalore are quite clinical and measured in their approach, ticking each box with every game. The Faf du Plessis lead team will look to maintain their winning streak against a side that's been battered and bruised in four games already.

Chennai will be sighing with relief as their opposition will be without the services of Harshal Patel. The key pacer exited the bio-bubble after his sister passed away. This would mean slotting in the experienced Siddharth Kaul in place of the bereaved pacer.

The clash will make for some intense player battles, ahead of the epic Tuesday (April 12) game at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

#1 RCB trump card Wanindu Hasaranga vs Ravindra Jadeja

Wanindu Hasaranga has been dominant for RCB in the mid-overs stage, bagging eight wickets from four games. However, the Sri Lankan has a weakness against left-handed batters.

His encounter against Ravindra Jadeja could be quite the contest should the CSK skipper find form. Jadeja has just 66 runs from four games and that would mean he will be eager to take on the Sri Lankan spinner.

#2 Dinesh Karthik vs Dwayne Bravo

Dinesh Karthik has been in scintillating form for RCB this season and has not lost his wicket in all four of their games. While he strikes in excess of 155 against Dwayne Bravo, he has also been dismissed by the veteran West Indies medium pacer in all of their three encounters.

It will be a contest of guile and patience when these two face off against each other in a death-overs battle.

#3 Faf du Plessis vs Dwaine Pretorius

Can the quick get the better of his former South African skipper when they meet in Mumbai? du Plessis is yet to notch up another big score after his 57-ball-88 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the season opener. The captain had starts, but hasn't converted them.

Pretorius has the second-most number of wickets (four) for Chennai this season and has been one of their more economical bowlers as well. Will he be able to send the former CSK star packing?

