IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: DY Patil Stadium pitch history, stats

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play their fifth match of IPL 2022 against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai tonight. The Bangalore-based franchise will move to the top of the points table if they defeat the Ravindra Jadeja-led outfit.

CSK have struggled so far in IPL 2022, losing all four of their matches so far. The defending champions will be keen to snap their losing streak with a dominant performance against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Before CSK and RCB cross paths for the first time in IPL 2022, here are some important stats and numbers you need to know from previous matches hosted by DY Patil Stadium.

DY Patil Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 14

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 11

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 205/2 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Punjab Kings, 2022

Lowest team score: 112/8 - Punjab Kings vs. Pune Warriors, 2011

Highest successful run chase: 208/5 - Punjab Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Average 1st innings score: 153

DY Patil Stadium last match

In the previous match at this venue, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated the Gujarat Titans (GT) by eight wickets. SRH skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to field first. His bowlers did a fine job of restricting GT to 162/7 despite Hardik Pandya's 50.

Chasing 163, SRH got off to a slow start and were 11/0 after four overs. Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson switched gears from the fifth over onwards to turn the game in the Orange Army's favor. Sharma scored a 32-ball 42, while Williamson smashed a half-century as SRH won by eight wickets.

A total of nine sixes were hit across the two innings in Navi Mumbai last night. Nine wickets fell in 39.1 overs, with spinners accounting for just one of them.

