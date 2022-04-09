IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH: DY Patil Stadium pitch history, stats

The DY Patil Stadium will play host to a rematch of the IPL 2018 final this afternoon. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with former IPL winners Sunrisers Hyderabad in Navi Mumbai from 3:30 PM onwards.

Both SRH and CSK are winless in IPL 2022 so far. While SRH lost their matches against Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals, CSK have suffered defeats at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings.

Kane Williamson and Ravindra Jadeja will aim to end their franchise's losing streak in IPL 2022. Before the two teams cross paths at the DY Patil Stadium, here are some important stats you need to know from previous matches played on this ground.

DY Patil Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 12

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 9

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 205/2 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Punjab Kings, 2022

Lowest team score: 112/8 - Punjab Kings vs. Pune Warriors, 2011

Highest successful run chase: 208/5 - Punjab Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Average 1st innings score: 151

DY Patil Stadium last match

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals



#LSGvDC Fought and brought the game to life in the death, but it just wasn't our night Fought and brought the game to life in the death, but it just wasn't our night 💔#LSGvDC https://t.co/ZI9poxHEvG

In the previous match hosted by Navi Mumbai, Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets. Spinners of both teams enjoyed bowling at the DY Patil Stadium. Prithvi Shaw and Quinton de Kock recorded a fifty each for their respective franchises.

LSG won the toss and bowled first. Despite a quickfire half-ton from Shaw, DC finished with only 149 runs on the board in their 20 overs. Ravi Bishnoi picked up two wickets for LSG. Chasing 153, LSG won the game in the last over, riding on Quinton's 80-run knock.

Batters from the two teams hit nine sixes in 39.4 overs of that match. Only seven wickets fell in the contest, with spinners accounting for six of them.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar