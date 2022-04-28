IPL 2022, DC vs KKR: 3 player battles to watch out for 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to put an end to their dismal run of form when they face the wobbly Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 41 of the ongoing IPL 2022. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today (April 28).

While the Shreyas Iyer-led unit has fallen flat after making a promising start to IPL 2022, DC have seen their fair share of ups and downs in the tournament so far. Both sides will hope to see their skippers contribute more with the bat in today's game.

With that being said, both DC and KKR have enough firepower to put on a great cricketing battle tonight. Here's a look at some of the key matchups to watch out for ahead of the clash.

#1. Shreyas Iyer vs Kuldeep Yadav

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer's weakness against wrist-spinners makes his clash with Kuldeep Yadav one of the most mouth-watering contests. Iyer has been dismissed 23 times by wrist-spinners since 2018.

When the two went head-to-head against each other in the first encounter earlier in the season, the former DC skipper clobbered Kuldeep for a six. On the very next delivery, however, the left-armer outfoxed him and had the last laugh.

Only time will tell what the outcome will be when the two Indian internationals go up against each other today.

#2. David Warner vs Umesh Yadav

David Warner has been in a good run of form, scoring 219 runs at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 157.5 in just five matches. The Australian has given some fiery starts to DC and will look to do the same today

However, he will find himself against Umesh Yadav, who has been a revelation with the new ball in this year's tournament. Moreover, the Maharashtra-born has dismissed Warner four times in 55 balls and did the same in the first fixture between the two sides in IPL 2022.

#3. Rovman Powell vs Sunil Narine

In the last game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), Rovman Powell proved that the Capitals were right to invest in him. With his 15-ball 34, the West Indian proved that he can be a real threat when in full flow.

To negate Powell's threat, KKR could match him up against Sunil Narine, who has been the most economical bowler of the tournament so far (5.38 runs per over).

The battle between the two Caribbeans will be exciting to watch as Narine has dismissed Powell thrice in eight meetings. Powell has an average of 7.3 against the mystery spinner.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar