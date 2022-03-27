IPL 2022: DC vs MI telecast channel list and live streaming details

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will play their first match of IPL 2022 against Delhi Capitals today afternoon in Mumbai. The Rohit Sharma-led outfit failed to qualify for the playoffs last season. They will be keen to get off to a winning start and build a winning momentum this year.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals topped the points table in IPL 2021. The Rishabh Pant-led outfit will not have a full-strength squad available for this match, but having defeated MI last season, the Capitals will look forward to continuing their winning streak against them.

Before the IPL 2022 match between MI and DC begins, here are all the telecast and live streaming details for the match.

IPL 2022 telecast channel list in India

Here is the full telecast channel list for the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match in India:

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD (Hindi), Star Sports Tamil, Vijay Super (Tamil), Star Sports Telugu, Maa Movies (Telugu), Star Sports Kannada, Star Suvarna (Kannada), Star Sports Bangla, Jalsha Movies (Bengali), Star Pravah (Marathi), Asianet Plus (Malyalam) Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming).

Telecast channel list in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Here are the telecast and live streaming details for DC vs MI match in USA, Canada, UK, UAE and Australia:

USA & Canada: Willow TV

England: Sky Sports

Australia: FOX Sports

UAE: beIN Sports

Today IPL match time

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL match will start at 3:30 PM IST. The start time in the UK is 10:00 AM, while for Canada it is 6:30 AM.

As per Gulf Standard Time, the start time is 2:00 PM, and the match will begin at 9:00 PM in Australia.

