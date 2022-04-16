×
IPL 2022: DC vs RCB telecast channel list and live streaming details

Can the Delhi Capitals continue their winning momentum in IPL 2022? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified Apr 16, 2022 12:00 PM IST
Preview

After a big win against Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals will play their next IPL 2022 match versus the Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight. Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will play host to the battle between the teams led by Rishabh Pant and Faf du Plessis.

Both RCB and DC have suffered two defeats each in the new season so far, but RCB are ahead of DC on the points table because they have won one match more.

Big names like Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell will be in action during this encounter. Here's how the fans can watch this game live.

IPL 2022 telecast channel list in India

Here is the full telecast channel list in India for the clash between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals:

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Bangla, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming).

IPL 2022 Telecast channel list in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Here are the telecast and live streaming details for the DC vs RCB match in USA, UK, Canada, Australia and UAE:

England: Sky Sports.

Australia: FOX Sports.

UAE: beIN Sports.

USA & Canada: Willow TV.

Today IPL match time

The game between DC and RCB is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST in Mumbai. The start time for the UAE is 6:00 PM, while the fans in Canada can follow the live action from 10:30 AM onwards.

In the UK, this game will begin at 2:00 PM, and the start time for Australia is 1:00 AM on April 17. It will be exciting to see which team emerges victorious in Mumbai tonight.

Edited by Diptanil Roy
