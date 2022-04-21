IPL 2022, DC vs RR: Wankhede Stadium pitch history, stats

After a convincing win against the Punjab Kings in their last match, Delhi Capitals (DC) will battle Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium tomorrow.

DC have a ton of momentum on their side, having crushed the Punjab Kings by nine wickets in their previous encounter. The Capitals will aim to continue in the same vein when they take on RR tomorrow evening.

RR are coming off a win in their last match as well. They beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs in a close match at the Brabourne Stadium last Monday. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top when DC and RR clash for the first time in IPL 2022.

Speaking of the battle between DC and RR, here's a look at some vital numbers you need to know from previous matches hosted by Wankhede Stadium.

Wankhede Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 89

Matches won by teams batting first: 42

Matches won by teams batting second: 47

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Lowest team score: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians, 2008

Highest individual score: 133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Harbhajan Singh (MI) vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2011

Average 1st innings score: 166

Wankhede Stadium Last Match

In the last game at this venue, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Delhi Capitals by 16 runs. RCB scored 189/5 in their 20 overs thanks to a 66-run knock from Dinesh Karthik. In reply, DC finished with 173/7, with David Warner scoring a half-century.

A total of 12 wickets fell in the match between RCB and DC, with pacers bagging seven of them. Overall, the batters smashed 18 sixes in 40 overs.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee