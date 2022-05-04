IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: 3 best knocks of Rishabh Pant against Hyderabad

Rishabh Pant and his men at the Delhi Capitals (DC) have had a season full of ups and downs so far. While they pulled off some impressive wins, the Capitals also fell just short in a number of run-chases that they bossed for the most part.

They will next come up against a Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) side that have faced two defeats after winning five games in a row. Both teams have arguably reached a point of no return as they know each game from hereon could be a virtual knockout for their chances of making it to the playoffs.

Rishabh Pant has scored 234 runs in nine games this season at a healthy average of 33.43. But the DC skipper hasn't yet played that match-winning knock to take his team home. The Capitals desperately need their captain to step up and scoring against the Sunrisers could be a great opportunity for Pant.

Although he has no 50s against SRH, Pant has a sensational average of 46.60 after 14 games and also scored his highest IPL score of 128* against the same opposition.

On that note, let's take a look at the three best knocks of Rishabh Pant against SRH:

#3 39*(26), Match 42, IPL 2016

shriya🔮 @comeonrish On this day, in 2016, Rishabh Pant made his IPL debut for Delhi Daredevils. 5 years later he is one of the most dependable person in the team and is captaining Delhi Capitals valorously. On this day, in 2016, Rishabh Pant made his IPL debut for Delhi Daredevils. 5 years later he is one of the most dependable person in the team and is captaining Delhi Capitals valorously.❤️💙 https://t.co/Nuni9QmrmQ

The Delhi Capitals (then known as the Delhi Daredevils) had invested in a young Rishabh Pant after his exploits in the 2016 U19 World Cup. This was one of the first good impressions that he made on one of the biggest stages.

SRH posted just 146/8, but it was a sluggish pitch and the chase was always going to be tricky. Although it looked like the Daredevils were on their way to a comfortable win, they were in a tricky situation at 78/3 when Rishabh Pant walked out to bat.

The young southpaw played his natural game and took all the pressure off Sanju Samson at the other end. The two youngsters timed the chase perfectly and ensured Delhi won comfortably by seven wickets in the end.

Pant's crucial cameo in those conditions proved to be a catalyst in Delhi's win.

#2 49(21), Eliminator, IPL 2019

Rishabh Pant's consistency was one of the main reasons why the newly-named Delhi Capitals made it to the playoffs in their first season. The southpaw played one of the defining knocks of the season under pressure in the Eliminator against SRH.

The Sunrisers posted a competitive total of 162/8 and had a gun bowling attack fully capable of defending the total. Prithvi Shaw scored a fine half-century, but wickets kept on tumbling at the other end.

Rashid Khan was at his best, picking up figures of 2/15. But the best part about Pant's innings was that he paced his knock according to the requirements of the chase. Pant found the odd boundary when needed and almost took DC to the brink of victory.

Although he was dismissed in the penultimate over, DC completed a thrilling win by two wickets and progressed to the Qualifier 2 against the Chennai Super Kings.

#1 128* (63), Match 42, IPL 2018

Rishabh Pant set the IPL on fire with his batting for the Daredevils in the 2018 edition. He scored 684 runs in 14 games, with his best knock coming against SRH.

The Daredevils were in a spot of bother at 21/2 in their clash with SRH when Pant walked out to bat. Wickets kept on falling from one end, but the southpaw continued to bat at a completely different level.

Rishabh Pant smashed an unbeaten 128 off just 63 balls, which was the-then record for the highest IPL score by an Indian. The youngster smashed 15 fours and seven sixes in this extraordinary innings and single-handedly took the Daredevils to a competitive total of 187/5.

Although SRH won the game in a canter, Pant's knock remains one of the best-ever by an Indian in the IPL.

