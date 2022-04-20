“If they get a chance to play, they will just explode” - Ajay Jadeja feels off-field woes might spur DC to lift their game vs PBKS in IPL 2022 match

Former Indian batter Ajay Jadeja feels Delhi Capitals’ (DC) off-field woes, owing to COVID-19, might act as a catalyst and inspire them to put up a better on-field show in the IPL 2022 match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday (20 April).

DC have had an inconsistent run in IPL 2022, having won two and lost three of their five matches. In their last game, they went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 16 runs.

Over the last few days, the talk surrounding the Capitals has not been about cricket, but the COVID-19 positive cases in the camp. Multiple members of the contingent, including all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, have returned positive tests.

According to Jadeja, though, the off-field distraction could ironically serve as a blessing in disguise. During a discussion on Cricbuzz, he explained:

“Over the last couple of days, the players must not have thought about their game. All the talk would have been regarding the medical aspect and whether they would be able to play or not. I have a feeling that if they get a chance to play, they will just explode.”

Jadeja was, however, unsure of what role the captain could play in such a situation and pointed out:

“This bio-bubble life is a different kind of challenge. Normally when there are problems, you meet and sort them out. But due to the COVID thing, the players would not even have met each other over the last couple of days. Everyone has been in quarantine, tests would have been conducted. I really don’t know what kind of role the captain can play.”

The DC versus PBKS clash was scheduled to be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. However, as a safety precaution following the COVID-19 cases, the organizers decided to change the venue to the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

“If players are not focused, that will show on the ground” - Pragyan Ojha on the challenge for DC management

According to former Indian left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha, the biggest challenge for the Delhi management will be to try and ensure players leave off-field issues behind the boundary. He stated:

“It will be difficult for Delhi considering they might be thinking about what has happened with regards to COVID in the camp. It is psychology and the mind is bound to think in that direction. But it is just as important to deal with things off the field as it is on it. The biggest challenge for the team management will be how they handle players under the current situation. If players are not focused and are thinking about what has happened in the camp, that will show on the ground.”

Ojha asserted that in head coach Ricky Ponting and assistant coach Pravin Amre, they have two very strong characters who can aid the players in handling the challenging situation. He said:

“DC have a great coach like Ricky Ponting and Pravin Amre, who is mentally strong. I am sure the support staff will be trying to put them in a comfort zone so that the off-field issue is not taken to the ground.”

While DC are currently in eighth position in the IPL 2022 points table, Punjab are just above them with three wins and an equal number of losses.

