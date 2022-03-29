"You're sure you don't want to captain one more season?" - Devon Conway reveals conversation with MS Dhoni over CSK leadership

.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Devon Conway has revealed details of a conversation he had with former franchise skipper MS Dhoni over leadership for the IPL 2022 season.

The Kiwi cricketer, who was purchased at the IPL mega auction for his base price of ₹1 crore, stated that he was keen to play under the leadership of the legendary Dhoni.

Opening up about his chat with the India great, he said in a video shared on CSK’s social media handles:

“I was wanting to play under the great MS as captain. I had a nice little conversation with him. I said, ‘you’re sure you don’t want to captain one more season so I can play under you as captain?’ But he said, ‘no, but I am always going to be around anyways. It was really cool’.”

Conway also added that he recently had the pleasure of having lunch while sitting between former captain Chennai captain Dhoni and current skipper Ravindra Jadeja. The left-hander revealed:

“A couple of days ago I had lunch and sat in between MS and Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja). It was really cool just to get to know them better.”

On his impression of two of the biggest names in Indian cricket, the Kiwi described them as normal, down-to-earth human beings. He commented:

“They are just normal men, normal grown guys, just down to earth. No aura about them, easy to get along with and easy to talk to. So it’s been really good to interact with those two legends of Indian cricket.”

The 30-year-old made a nervous IPL debut against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the tournament opener. He was dismissed for 3 off 8 as CSK succumbed to defeat by six wickets.

Shoaib Akhtar expressed surprise over MS Dhoni's decision to quit CSK captaincy

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar recently expressed surprise over MSD’s decision to quit the captaincy of the Chennai franchise just a couple of days before the start of IPL 2022.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, he opined:

"Two days before IPL...really did not understand that, to be very honest. Jadeja is obviously a very fine cricketer and he will try to the best of his ability to lead the team forward. But Dhoni is one of the minds in cricket that you can always count on.”

Terming the veteran wicketkeeper-batter the best player in the IPL, he added:

“I think he must have been mentally tired. He must have thought of handing someone else the responsibility and playing freely.”

Dhoni hit a fine half-century in CSK’s first match against KKR. However, the rest of the batters struggled and Kolkata cantered to a win in a chase of 132.

