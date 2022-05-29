IPL 2022 Final: Predicting the top 3 wicket-takers

After another enthralling season, it's down to two teams in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. It'll be one against two in the points table, as the Gujarat Titans take on the Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (29th May).

Gujarat Titans finished at the top of the table in the league stages, winning 10 of their 14 matches this season. Hardik Pandya's side sealed their spot in their maiden IPL final in memorable fashion, with David Miller leading the way in a final over thriller in Qualifier 1.

After losing Qualifier 1 in a heartbreaking manner, Rajasthan Royals responded strongly in the Eliminator as they won over the Royal Challenges Bangalore. The first-time IPL champions will be looking to win their first title since 2008.

While all eyes will be on the batters to put on a show again, the bowlers from both teams have been a critical part of their side's success. Coming into this all-important final, the side that executes their bowling plans better will most likely emerge triumphant.

On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who could be the highest wicket-takers in this IPL 2022 final.

#1 Mohammed Shami

The Indian pacer has been more of a powerplay specialist for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL this year. Mohammed Shami has taken 19 wickets thus far, with 15 of those having come in the powerplay.

His new-ball battle against Jos Buttler could prove to be the decisive one in this contest. With pitches in Ahmedabad offering a bit of assistance for bowlers who hit the deck hard, Shami could be in for a fruitful outing for the Titans.

#2 Prasidh Krishna

After being on the receiving end of an assault from David Miller in Qualifier 1, Prasidh Krishna responded strongly in the Eliminator against RCB. The pacer played an important role in restricting the opposition to a minimal total, bagging three wickets, including the prized scalps of Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik.

With 18 wickets to his name this season, the 26-year old is enjoying his best wicket-taking season in the cash-rich league. Having played a game on this ground already, he should have a fairly decent idea about the conditions on offer and use them to his advantage as he searches for redemption in this final.

#3 Obed McCoy

The left-arm seamer from the West Indies has been an excellent addition to this Rajasthan Royals side. With the team opting to adopt a strict five bowler strategy for most games, Obed McCoy has found himself in and out of the side until recently.

With RR struggling for death bowling options, McCoy has shouldered the responsibility in his maiden IPL season and is doing a fantastic job for his side. With 11 wickets in six matches thus far, he has been a bright spark in an excellent season for Rajasthan and will look to be amongst the wickets once more.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal