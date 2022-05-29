IPL 2022 Final: [Watch] Ranveer Singh does the KL Rahul celebration, gives Yashasvi Jaiswal a high-ten in closing ceremony

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's action-packed performance in the IPL 2022 closing ceremony on Sunday included a KL Rahul-related Easter Egg and an endearing, impromptu high-ten to Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

After a few dance performances and getting the 100,000 people at the Narendra Modi Stadium dancing grooving along, Ranveer changed into a blue jacket and did some shadow batting with a wooden bat. He imitated hitting a six, dropped the bat, and put his fingers on his ears, nodding his head to absorb the applause. This is Rahul's typical 'shut-the-noise' celebration for when he scores centuries.

His next act was to stand on a mini podium on the boundary line but he took an apparently impromptu detour to the Royals camp where Jaiswal had a wide smile on his face. They did a high ten before the actor continued his act.

It was followed by a melodious performance by Oscar-winning singer-composer AR Rahman, along with other singers like Mohit Chauhan and Neeti Mohan.

Jaiswal goes early in the IPL 2022 final after Ranveer Singh's performance

The Royals won the toss in the big match and opted to bat first. Jaiswal struggled against the Titans' opening bowler Mohammed Shami in the first over.

But he kept going through with his shots and got some off the middle in the next three overs, reaching 22 off 15. He hit Yash Dayal for a six off the fifth ball of the fourth over but the bowler had the last laugh, forcing the youngster to mis-hit a pull shot straight to Sai Kishore who positioned himself under it after running in from deep square leg. You can catch the live proceedings of the match here.

