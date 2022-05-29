IPL 2022 Finals, GT vs RR: 3 player battles to watch out for 

After 73 high-octane matches in 63 days between ten franchises, it has boiled down to two sides - Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) - who will clash in the IPL 2022 final. The crunch tie will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today (May 29).

It's been a remarkable story for IPL debutants Gujarat Titans to be the only team to play IPL finals in their very first season since 2008. While they didn't have the strongest of rosters after the mega auction, they did punch above their weight to finish top of the table.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, is filled with specialists. They lacked all-rounders in the side but still managed to reach the ultimate hurdle.

Not too many days ago, the two teams met in Qualifier 1 where GT came out as winners and became the first team to reach the finals this year. RR had a second opportunity, one they took with both hands by defeating the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Qualifier 2 on Friday.

Ahead of tonight's big final, we look at three player battles that could determine the outcome of the game.

#1 Jos Buttler vs Mohammed Shami

The contest between this season's best batter in Jos Buttler and this season's best new ball in Mohammed Shami may well be the most important players battle in the context of the game.

Jos Buttler single-handedly took RR to the finals following an outstanding fourth ton of the campaign against RCB in the last game. He has had a whopping IPL 2022, scoring 824 runs in 16 innings so far.

Shami, on the other hand, has flourished with the new ball in his hand. His 11 wickets are the joint-most by a fast bowler in the powerplay this season.

While Buttler makes batting look easier with his power-hitting, Shami's right-arm pace might pose a threat to the Englishman early in the innings.

#2 David Miller vs Yuzvendra Chahal

David Miller has been a revelation for Gujarat this year. With his clean hitting ability, the South African has bailed GT out of dodgy situations on several occasions. He is enjoying his best ever IPL campaign with 449 runs at a phenomenal average of 64.14.

One bowler who will look to save RR from Miller's carnage tonight is Yuzvendra Chahal. The leg-spinner needs just a single wicket to surpass Wanindu Hasaranga's tally of 26 to win back the purple cap.

Although Chahal has gone wicketless in both the playoffs he has played this season, Sanju Samson will back him to outfox Miller at the grandest stage of all. Chahal has dismissed the left-hander thrice in just seven innings and will be eager to do the same tonight as well.

#3 Sanju Samson vs Rashid Khan

RR captain Sanju Samson has the ability to change the course of a match in no time. Not many batters look more elegant while playing strokes than the 27-year old. Samson has scored 444 runs in 16 games so far - his second-best IPL season in terms of runs scored.

When Samson enters the field at No. 3, skipper Hardik Pandya is expected to bring his ace weapon in Rashid Khan against the right-hander. While Samson has been dismissed by Rashid just once in the past, his habit of getting out against leg-spinners is a secret to none. The Trivandrum-born dasher has been outdone by leggies 25 out of the 72 times he's had to face them in his career.

Samson will look to stamp his authority against every GT bowler, and his battle against Rashid will be worth keeping an eye on.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule