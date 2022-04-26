IPL 2022: 5 players who can be future stars in the tournament

"Where talent meets opportunity". This has been the motto of the Indian Premier League (IPL) ever since its conception in 2008. Every year, the IPL provides players with a platform to prove themselves against the world's best on the world's biggest stage.

Over the years, the league has been responsible for nurturing young talents who have gone on to play for their respective national sides as well. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, who made their way into the Indian team after enjoying success in the IPL, are a couple of examples of the same.

This year, too, there is a fair share of young players who seem destined to be the stars of the future.

Every year, the league picks one player for the 'Emerging Player of the Year' award. Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Ruturaj Gaikwad are some of the players to have won the trophy.

On that note, let's take a look at five young players who could be the stars of tomorrow in the IPL.

#1 Dewald Brevis

Dewald Brevis, aka Baby AB, has been quick to make a name for himself ever since his performances in the U-19 World Cup this year. The 18-year old South African was picked up by the Mumbai Indians for a price of ₹3 crore at the 2022 IPL auction.

With an uncanny resemblance to AB de Villiers, the young Protea has already raised a few eyebrows with his array of strokes this season. Brevis has scored 129 runs at an impressive strike rate of 155 in the six matches he has played so far.

His highlight of the season came when the Mumbai Indians played against the Punjab Kings. The Mumbai batsman smashed leg-spinner Rahul Chahar for four consecutive sixes, the biggest being 112 meters. With his fearless approach, Baby AB already looks like one to keep an eye on.

#2 Umran Malik

There aren't too many things in the game of cricket that get the fans as excited as a fast bowler delivering some serious heat. While fast bowling can be a great skill that can be learned over time, you cannot teach someone how to bowl at full throttle. Not at the pace this lad bowls it at anyway.

Jammu and Kashmir's Umran Malik already has a bit of a cult following, with the 22-year old constantly clocking close to 150 kmph in the IPL so far. With that kind of exhilarating pace, he can rattle the best batters in the business. It is no surprise that he has bagged 10 wickets in seven games so far.

With a bit of consistency and experience, Malik has the potential to be a future star, not only for the Sunrisers Hyderabad but also for the Indian national side. With Dale Steyn mentoring him, sky is the limit for this express pacer.

#3 Tilak Varma

Another rather unknown Mumbai Indians recruit who seems destined for the big stage is Tilak Varma. The left-handed middle-order batter is having one of the standout debut seasons we have seen in this tournament, with insane numbers to support the claim.

In eight matches so far, Varma has scored 272 runs at an average of 45.33 and a strike rate of 140.21. Considering how badly the five-time champions have struggled with the bat this season, those numbers are all the more impressive.

In what has been an abysmal season for the Mumbai Indians so far, the 19-year old Hyderabad all-rounder has a rare shining light that promises plenty for the future.

#4 Maheesh Theekshana

Maheesh Theekshana, the mystery spinner from Sri Lanka has been impressive in the IPL so far.

Maheesh Theekshana has risen to the ranks rather quickly ever since making his maiden T20 World Cup appearance for Sri Lanka last year. The 21-year old was a clever under-the-radar pick by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the IPL auction. The defending champions snapped up his services for ₹70 lakh, which is slowly starting to look like a bargain.

The 21-year old has been a wicket-taker in the early stages for Chennai so far, addressing an area of concern for them this season. In five matches, Theekshana has taken 8 wickets at an economy rate of 7.75.

With the pitches getting slower as the tournament progresses, he will only grow into the tournament as it goes on. He will also be an excellent option for Chennai once they move back to playing at Chepauk.

#5 Ayush Badoni

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) youngster was amongst the early shouts for the find of the season. LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir was responsible for picking up Ayush Badoni at a base price of ₹20 lakh at the IPL auction.

The 22-year old all-rounder wasted no time in announcing himself on the big stage, smashing 54 in his side's opening contest against the Gujarat Titans. His mature and responsible knock caught the eyebrows, as did his ability to play strokes all around the park.

His captain, KL Rahul, was not shy on referring to Badoni as his team's very own Baby AB. The youngster from Delhi has scored 134 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of nearly 140.

Badoni also gave us a glimpse of what he can do with the ball. He picked up the crucial wicket of Suryakumar Yadav in his previous contest against the Mumbai Indians on April 24.

