IPL 2022, GT vs RCB: 3 player battles to watch out for

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to get their off-track IPL 2022 campaign back on track in their upcoming match. But they will have to do it against the highly-efficient Gujarat Titans (GT) who have played quality cricket throughout the tournament.

While Bangalore comes into this match on the back of two consecutive losses, Gujarat has four wins on the trot — the latest being in a humdinger of a match.

RCB is currently placed precariously in the standings with 10 points and will look to make an upward surge to counteract the dismal NRR they had after the two defeats.

That said, both sides have proven match-winners who will produce intriguing one-on-one contests. Ahead of Saturday's double-header, we take a look at the player battles to watch out for in the GT vs RCB match.

#1 RCB talisman Virat Kohli vs Mohammed Shami

The out-of-form Virat Kohli has been the cause of both concern and criticism. The criticism has ranged from mild to scathing and the former RCB skipper will be keen to get out of his run drought.

With too many single-digit scores this season, Kohli has looked vulnerable and helpless — something Mohammed Shami will be eager to exploit.

Shami has been impressive for the Titans, picking up 13 wickets from eight matches this season at an average of 18.53 and an economy rate of 7.53. The seamer has made ample use of any swing and bounce on offer and that has resulted in early breakthroughs for the Gujarat side.

#2 Hardik Pandya vs Josh Hazlewood

Sheer pace and controlled length meets brute power when GT skipper Hardik Pandya faces-off against Aussie quick Josh Hazlewood. The RCB seamer has been the find of the season for the side, picking up 10 wickets from five matches so far, at an economy rate of 7.15.

Pandya has been in scintillating form for Gujarat, with 305 runs from seven matches at an average of 61.00 and a strike rate of 137.38.

#3 Glenn Maxwell vs Rashid Khan

Glenn Maxwell has the best average against spinners this IPL and finds the fence every 2.8 balls against them. Against the wily Rashid Khan, he averages 68. While Maxwell has looked in good nick, he has gone off-color in the last couple of games.

Rashid was expensive with the ball in the last match, but was destructive with the bat. However, he will be eager to get the better of an inexperienced Bangalore middle-order that's been good enough for them, so far, this season. Can he get the better of the hard-hitting Australian?

