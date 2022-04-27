IPL 2022, GT vs SRH: Wankhede Stadium pitch history, stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will aim to register their sixth consecutive win in IPL 2022 when they take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium tonight. SRH started their season with two defeats but have bounced back in style with five back-to-back victories.

The Kane Williamson-led outfit are the only franchise to have defeated the Gujarat Titans this year. When the two teams met earlier this season, skipper Kane's fantastic knock inspired SRH to a comfortable win by eight wickets.

The Wankhede Stadium pitch report for SRH vs GT will be broadcast a few minutes before the toss. But here's a look at some vital stats you need to know from previous matches played on this ground.

Wankhede Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 92

Matches won by teams batting first: 45

Matches won by teams batting second: 47

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Lowest team score: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians, 2008

Highest individual score: 133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Harbhajan Singh (MI) vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2011

Average 1st innings score: 169

Wankhede Stadium last match

In the previous game at this venue, Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 11 runs. PBKS received an invitation to bat first and scored 187/4 in their 20 overs. Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for the Mohali-based franchise with a fantastic half-century.

Chasing 188, CSK managed 176/6 off their 120 deliveries. Ambati Rayudu top-scored with a 39-ball 78, but other batters could not support him much.

14 sixes were smashed across two innings of the match between Punjab and Chennai. A total of 10 wickets fell in 40 overs, with pacers bagging eight of them.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee