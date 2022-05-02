IPL 2022: HDFC Life Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments Episode 5 [Watch]

The fifth week of IPL 2022 is in the history books, with fans witnessing some top-quality performances from the star players present in the 10 squads. Gujarat Titans continued their dominant run and inched closer to the IPL 2022 playoffs, while the Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals also tightened their grips over the Top 4 positions.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders had a forgettable week, while even Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians could not impress much.

Speaking about the fifth week of IPL 2022, here are the top performances from the last seven days. The following three players gave full protection to their teams and helped them win the games. Here’s a look at the Top 3 HDFC Life Sar Utha Ke Jio Moments of the Week.

3. Rashid Khan shines with the bat against his ex-team

Sunrisers Hyderabad surprisingly let go of Rashid Khan ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. New entrants Gujarat Titans signed him ahead of the auction, and it proved to be an excellent draft pick.

Khan has done well in both departments for the Gujarat Titans. While his bowling was impressive in the initial games, he stole the show with a match-winning knock against the Orange Army last week.

Playing his second IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Khan amassed 31 runs off just 11 deliveries. He smashed 3 sixes in the last over, with two of them coming off the last two balls bowled by Marco Jansen. His big-hitting helped the Gujarat Titans record their maiden win against the Hyderabad-based franchise. Life insurance helps financially secure an individual's family members, similarly, Rashid helped the Titans emerge victorious from a tough position.

2. Jos Buttler smashes his 3rd century of IPL 2022

England’s wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler has been the star performer for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022. He smashed a hundred against the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders previously, and last week, he notched up his third century of IPL 2022 versus the Delhi Capitals.

Playing against the Delhi-based franchise, Buttler scored 116 runs and helped RR finish with a 222-run total on the board.

Buttler not only helped the Jaipur-based franchise win the game but he also provided full security to the Royals from the dangerous Delhi Capitals bowling attack that bowled out Punjab Kings for just 115 runs.

1. Kuldeep Yadav wins another Man of the Match award in IPL 2022

Rashid Khan was not the only wrist-spinner who performed well against his ex-IPL team last week. Delhi Capitals’ left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav bowled a match-winning spell of 4/14 against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Yadav picked up the wickets of Baba Indrajith, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer and Kuldeep Yadav to complete a four-wicket haul against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Courtesy of his game-changing spell, Kolkata Knight Riders collapsed from 35/3 to 83/6. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for his four-wicket haul.

Like savings and investment plans help an individual with good returns, the Delhi Capitals have reaped rich rewards by investing their funds in Kuldeep Yadav’s services at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

To learn more about HDFC Life, click here!

Edited by Prasen Moudgal