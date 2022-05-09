IPL 2022: HDFC Life Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments Episode 6 [Watch]

The sixth week of IPL 2022 is in the history books. Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants seem like the first two franchises that will qualify for the playoffs, while Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will probably complete the playoffs’ lineup.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians finally snapped their eight-match losing streak in IPL 2022 with a win against the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals. Even the Delhi Capitals improved their performance and notched up a win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

It was a forgettable week for the Sunrisers Hyderabad team as they lost some crucial matches on the road to the IPL 2022 playoffs. Even Chennai Super Kings’ qualification chances were dented after a defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In a week full of ups and downs, the following three players stole the show with their individual brilliance. Here’s a look at this week’s HDFC Life Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments:

3. Harshal Patel’s magnificent spell against Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2021’s Most Valuable Player Harshal Patel gave full protection to the Royal Challengers Bangalore from the defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their reverse fixture of IPL 2022.

Patel won the Man of the Match award for his marvellous spell of 3/35. The right-arm pacer scalped the big wickets of all-rounders Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwaine Pretorious.

Last year, Jadeja whacked 37 runs off an over bowled by Patel. The Royal Challengers Bangalore star had a settlement with his Chennai Super Kings rival this year as he picked up his wicket when he was batting on 3 runs.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh said that the ongoing phase of IPL is the most crucial one in the tournament, and Harshal Patel’s return to form is a great sign for RCB.

2. Kagiso Rabada’s match-winning spell against Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans seemed unstoppable in IPL 2022, but Kagiso Rabada bowled a top-quality spell for the Punjab Kings and helped his team register a big win over the Ahmedabad-based franchise. Rabada picked up four wickets against GT, dismissing Wriddhiman Saha, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan and Lockie Ferguson.

His four-wicket haul helped the Punjab Kings restrict the Gujarat Titans to 143/8. Like HDFC Life Insurance plans protects the family of an individual, Rabada gave protection to the PBKS team from the dangerous GT batters.

Harbhajan Singh pointed out how Kagiso Rabada refrained from bowling yorkers and focused on length deliveries to trouble the Gujarat Titans.

1. David Warner destroys his former team

David Warner has been one of the most consistent batters in IPL history. The left-handed batter played an excellent innings of 92 runs. He had a chance to complete his 100, but he did not focus on personal milestones and instead allowed Rovman Powell to go big in the last over.

Warner’s 92-run knock set up a memorable win for the Delhi Capitals against his former franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Harbhajan Singh was delighted to see the performance from Warner. He felt that if the Delhi Capitals can build some momentum from here, they can achieve big in IPL 2022.

