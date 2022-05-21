“I have a feeling Arjun Tendulkar will play” - Ajay Jadeja backs MI youngster to feature in IPL 2022 match vs DC

Former Indian batte,r Ajay Jadeja has urged the Mumbai Indians (MI) to give an opportunity to Arjun Tendulkar to make his IPL debut in the franchise’s last match of the season against the Delhi Capitals (DC). Jadeja stated that since Mumbai have already been knocked out of the tournament, they can try out youngsters who haven’t got a game yet.

Arjun Tendulkar was purchased by Mumbai at the IPL 2022 auction for ₹30 lakh. He was part of the franchise last season as well but did not get to play a game. He was ruled out of the tournament during the UAE leg due to an injury.

Speaking ahead of the MI-DC clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, Jadeja told Cricbuzz that Mumbai must start looking ahead to the next season. He explained:

“MI have a chance of creating a record, where everyone from the squad has got a game. Mumbai have tried all the other players. I have a feeling Arjun Tendulkar will play. That way, at least we will get glimpses of how much he has developed. I hope the three youngsters who haven’t got a game play in this match (Aryan Juyal and Rahul Buddhi are the other two). They can rest some of the players and give these youngsters a chance. MI, anyways, need to start on a blank slate for next season."

22-year-old Arjun Tendulkar has played two T20 games till date in which he has claimed two wickets and scored three runs.

“One chance can change lives” - Virender Sehwag also backs Arjun Tendulkar to play

Former India opener Virender Sehwag shared similar views to Jadeja and stated that this is a golden opportunity for Mumbai to try out youngsters on the big stage. He opined:

“Since Arjun Tendulkar is part of the team, MI can definitely give him a chance. It will be a big game for him on such a grand platform. This is the motivation cricketers have, to get that one opportunity. That one chance can change lives.”

Mumbai have won only three of their 13 matches in the IPL 2022 season. Even if they win on Saturday against Delhi, the five-time champions are likely to finish last in the points table.

