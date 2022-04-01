"I was like 'What happened? What happened?'"- Axar Patel recalls his first meeting with Vicky Ostwal ahead of IPL 2022

Over the years, the IPL has offered a platform for the youngsters to showcase their talent to the world. It also gives them a chance to share the dressing room with their heroes. One such story emerging from IPL 2022 is from the Delhi Capitals dressing room where U-19 World Cup 2022 winner Vicky Ostwal is fanboying over Axar Patel.
In a recent video on DCTV, Axar Patel spoke about his first meeting with Vicky Ostwal. The host narrated how the U-19 World Cup winner was excited to meet Patel at DC.
Recalling their first meeting during the Holi celebrations of the team, Axar said:
"Actually, I have seen him bowling in the U-19s. When the U-19 World Cup was going on, I was injured so I was watching the matches. And I have seen that he was bowling well and post that during Holi, he came near me and I was like 'What happened? What happened?' But I think it tells you about the player, as to why he is here."
It was a huge moment for Vicky Ostwal to meet his hero Axar Patel at the Delhi Capitals camp. Hence, it is not a surprise that he froze for a few seconds as he celebrated Holi with Patel.
Axar Patel and Vicky Ostwal can play together for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 soon
Axar Patel was retained by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. The seasoned campaigner is likely to play all matches for DC this year.
Vicky Ostwal is a left-arm spinner like Patel. It will be interesting to see if the two spinners get a chance to bowl in tandem during the ongoing season.
DC will play their next match of the tournament against the Gujarat Titans this Saturday in Pune.