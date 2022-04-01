"I was like 'What happened? What happened?'"- Axar Patel recalls his first meeting with Vicky Ostwal ahead of IPL 2022

Over the years, the IPL has offered a platform for the youngsters to showcase their talent to the world. It also gives them a chance to share the dressing room with their heroes. One such story emerging from IPL 2022 is from the Delhi Capitals dressing room where U-19 World Cup 2022 winner Vicky Ostwal is fanboying over Axar Patel.

In a recent video on DCTV, Axar Patel spoke about his first meeting with Vicky Ostwal. The host narrated how the U-19 World Cup winner was excited to meet Patel at DC.

Recalling their first meeting during the Holi celebrations of the team, Axar said:

"Actually, I have seen him bowling in the U-19s. When the U-19 World Cup was going on, I was injured so I was watching the matches. And I have seen that he was bowling well and post that during Holi, he came near me and I was like 'What happened? What happened?' But I think it tells you about the player, as to why he is here."

It was a huge moment for Vicky Ostwal to meet his hero Axar Patel at the Delhi Capitals camp. Hence, it is not a surprise that he froze for a few seconds as he celebrated Holi with Patel.

Axar Patel and Vicky Ostwal can play together for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 soon

Axar Patel played a match-winning knock for Delhi Capitals in their first match of the new season (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Axar Patel was retained by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. The seasoned campaigner is likely to play all matches for DC this year.

Vicky Ostwal is a left-arm spinner like Patel. It will be interesting to see if the two spinners get a chance to bowl in tandem during the ongoing season.

DC will play their next match of the tournament against the Gujarat Titans this Saturday in Pune.

