[In Pictures] Punjab Kings players enjoy movie night 

Members of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) squad were seen bonding over a movie on Thursday. The franchise shared pictures of the players enjoying a film screening on their official Instagram handle.

PBKS will be led by a new captain during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Opener Mayank Agarwal was named skipper of the franchise a few days back.

The 31-year-old faces a herculean task as PBKS have not qualified for the playoffs since the 2014 edition, when they finished runners-up.

PBKS players enjoying themselves. Pic: PBKS

On Thursday, though, the franchise allowed the players to enjoy themselves with some movie entertainment. PBKS shared pictures of the cricketers watching a film on their Instagram handle with the caption:

"Movie night, done right! #SherSquad, can you guess the movie they're watching? #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #TATAIPL2022."

Punjab captain Agarwal also shared pictures of himself and teammates glued to the screen intently.

Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal with teammates. Pic: PBKS

Punjab Kings unveil new jersey ahead of IPL 2022

Earlier in the day, the franchise unveiled their new jersey for the IPL 2022 season. The jersey has a combination of red and gold and a blended lion pattern in the middle. Only minor modifications have been made to the earlier PBKS kit.

The franchise revealed the jersey through a crisp video posted on their official social media handles. The clip was shared with a caption in Punjabi, which read:

"Aa gaye ne assi, reveal karan layi saddi navi jersey! (We have arrived to reveal our new jersey!)"

In a major rebranding move last season, the franchise changed their name from Kings XI Punjab to Punjab Kings. However, the name change did not bring them any luck as they failed to qualify for the playoffs yet again.

With KL Rahul having left Punjab to lead the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the franchise will have a new opening combination in skipper Agarwal and senior batter Shikhar Dhawan.

PBKS will kick off their IPL 2022 campaign by taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on March 27.

Punjab Kings IPL 2022 Full Schedule:

March 27 - PBKS vs RCB - 7:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium

April 1 - KKR vs PBKS - 7:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium

April 3 - CSK vs PBKS - 7:30 PM - Brabourne Stadium

April 8 - PBKS vs GT - 7:30 PM - Brabourne Stadium

April 13 - MI vs PBKS - 7:30 PM - MCA Stadium, Pune

April 17 - PBKS vs SRH - 3:30 PM - Brabourne Stadium

April 20 - DC vs PBKS - 7:30 PM - MCA Stadium, Pune

April 25 - PBKS vs CSK - 7:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium

April 29 - PBKS vs LSG - 7:30 PM - MCA Stadium, Pune

May 3 - GT vs PBKS - 7:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium

May 7 - PBKS vs RR - 3:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium

May 13 - RCB vs PBKS - 7:30 PM - Brabourne – CCI

May 16 - PBKS vs DC - 7:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium

May 22 - SRH vs PBKS - 7:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium

