IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: 3 best knocks of KL Rahul against RCB

KL Rahul was back to his best for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their previous game against the Mumbai Indians. The 30-year-old scored a fine century, which proved to be the difference between the two sides as LSG won by 18 runs.

Their next opponent will be another team against whom Rahul has done well as a batter - the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Both teams have won four out of their first six games, which makes this a crucial encounter.

In 11 games against RCB, KL Rahul has scored 501 runs at a staggering average of 83.50 with two 50s and a fantastic 100 to his name. He was an important part of the RCB team that made it to the final of the 2016 edition.

Rahul has time and again proved why letting him go was such a huge mistake by the Bengaluru franchise. On that note, let's take a look at the 30-year-old's three best knocks against RCB:

#3 61*(49), Match 31, IPL 2020

KL Rahul was appointed as the captain of the Kings XI Punjab, now known as Punjab Kings (PBKS), in the IPL 2020 season. Although PBKS didn't make it to the playoffs that year, Rahul led from the front with the bat and saved his best against RCB,

A collective effort from RCB batters helped them get to a competitive total of 171/6 in their 20 overs. On small ground like Sharjah, RCB needed early wickets. However, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal were arguably one of the best opening combinations that season and they got PBKS off to another flying start.

The duo added 78 runs for the first wicket. Once Agarwal departed, RCB would have hoped of making inroads into the PBKS batting line-up. However, KL Rahul continued to anchor the innings and got some much-needed support from Universe Boss Chris Gayle.

PBKS were losing their cool in crunch moments and had already lost a few games from winning positions. It looked like they would bottle another chase when the equation came down to one run needed off the final ball. However, Nicholas Pooran smashed a six off the last ball to hand PBKS a much-needed win,

Rahul won the Player of the Match award as his patient 61* proved to be the difference between the two sides.

#2 91*(57), Match 26, IPL 2021

Kris Srikkanth @KrisSrikkanth What a knock by @klrahul11 , showing his class when it mattered the most! Good victory for @PunjabKingsIPL , must say it's great entertainment when you guys are on a roll! Rooting for you guys to be the dark horse this time around! Cricket is a truly funny game #PBKSvsRCB What a knock by @klrahul11, showing his class when it mattered the most! Good victory for @PunjabKingsIPL, must say it's great entertainment when you guys are on a roll! Rooting for you guys to be the dark horse this time around! Cricket is a truly funny game #PBKSvsRCB

Another responsible knock from KL Rahul against RCB came in the IPL 2021 season. PBKS lost their first wicket early on and once again it was skipper Rahul and the experienced Gayle who stabilized the Punjab innings.

While Rahul reached his 50, wickets began to tumble from the other end and at one point it looked like PBKS would struggle to reach 160. However, the PBKS captain began to up the ante at just the right time. With some help from Harpreet Brar, Rahul helped PBKS post a competitive total of 179/5.

Brar continued his impressive outing with big wickets of Virat Kohli, Ab de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell. This derailed RCB's chase and they fell comprehensively short by 35 runs.

#1 132*(69), Match 6, IPL 2020

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt

Super innings! He has paced his innings nicely and timed the ball beautifully.



#KXIvRCB #IPL2020 @klrahul11 has led from the front.Super innings! He has paced his innings nicely and timed the ball beautifully. .@klrahul11 has led from the front.Super innings! He has paced his innings nicely and timed the ball beautifully.#KXIvRCB #IPL2020 https://t.co/yOufAjYoAu

KL Rahul's best performance in the IPL came against RCB in the sixth game of the IPL 2020 season. The Punjab captain proved just how good he was and took the RCB bowlers to the cleaners.

Big-hitters like Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell failed to make an impact. But KL Rahul paced his innings to perfection and simply took off in the final few overs. The RCB bowlers looked helpless as Rahul brought up his second IPL 100 and first as a captain.

The carnage didn't stop there as Rahul scored 132* to take PBKS to a mammoth total of 206/3 in their 20 overs. The total was too much for the RCB batters as they were bowled out for just 109, with spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin picking up three wickets each.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee