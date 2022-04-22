IPL 2022, KKR vs GT: DY Patil Stadium pitch history, stats

Gujarat Titans (GT) will play their seventh IPL 2022 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tomorrow afternoon at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The Ahmedabad-based franchise have been very impressive in their debut season, recording five wins in six matches so far.

The Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have lost their momentum after getting off to a good start in IPL 2022. KKR have won only three of their seven games this season. They are on a three-match losing streak at the moment.

Before KKR and GT cross swords for the first time in Navi Mumbai tomorrow, here are some vital numbers you need to know from previous matches hosted by this venue.

DY Patil Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 19

Matches won by teams batting first: 6

Matches won by teams batting second: 13

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 216/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Lowest team score: 112/8 - Punjab Kings vs. Pune Warriors, 2011

Highest successful run chase: 208/5 - Punjab Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Average 1st innings score: 155

DY Patil Stadium last match

In the last match hosted by DY Patil Stadium, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) in a last-over thriller. MS Dhoni's heroics inspired the Chennai-based franchise to a memorable three-wicket victory over their arch-rivals.

Fast bowlers from both teams had a good time in the middle. Mukesh Choudhary won the Man of the Match award for his three-wicket haul, while Mumbai Indians' left-arm pace bowler Daniel Sams accounted for four wickets.

A total of 14 wickets fell in the match, with pacers bagging 12 of them. MI scored 155/7 runs in their 20 overs, while CSK replied with 156/7 in 20 overs. 13 sixes were smashed across the two innings of that match.

