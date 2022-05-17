IPL 2022, KKR vs LSG: DY Patil Stadium pitch history, stats

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will play their final league match of IPL 2022 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday, May 18. The Lucknow-based franchise will qualify for the playoffs if they win tomorrow.

On the other hand, the Kolkata Knight Riders will be knocked out of the competition if they lose. A win will keep their playoffs hopes alive, and if other results go their way, KKR could bag the fourth spot on the points table.

With so much at stake in the match between KKR and LSG, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous matches played at the DY Patil Stadium.

DY Patil Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 26

Matches won by teams batting first: 10

Matches won by teams batting second: 16

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 216/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Lowest team score: 82 - Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2010

Highest successful run chase: 208/5 - Punjab Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Average 1st innings score: 159

DY Patil Stadium last match

In the last game on this ground, the Delhi Capitals (DC) beat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 17 runs. PBKS won the toss and elected to field first. Despite losing David Warner's wicket on the first ball, DC managed a decent score of 159/7 in the first innings, riding on Mitchell Marsh's half-century.

Chasing 160, PBKS suffered a collapse. Jitesh Sharma tried to save the day with a 34-ball 44, but the Kings finished with 142/9 in 20 overs.

11 sixes were smashed across the two innings of the match between PBKS and DC. A total of 16 wickets fell in 40 overs, with spinners accounting for seven of them.

