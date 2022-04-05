IPL 2022, KKR vs MI: 3 best knocks of Suryakumar Yadav against KKR

Suryakumar Yadav has arguably been Mumbai Indians' (MI) most prolific batter since the IPL 2018 season. His incredible form has also helped him get into the Indian white-ball teams.

MI have a terrific record against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), having beaten them a staggering 22 times in the 29 games that the two teams have played against each other. This time, however, they have made a poor start to the season and are yet to get their first points on the board after two matches.

Yadav's finger injury has undoubtedly affected Rohit Sharma and Co. They will be hopeful that he becomes available for the clash against KKR on Wednesday due to his supreme record against his former team.

In just eight games against KKR, Yadav has scored 285 runs at a strike rate of 145.40 and a fantastic average of 40.71, with a couple of half-centuries to his name.

On that note, let's take a look at the 31-year-old's three best knocks against KKR in the IPL:

#3 47(28), Match 5, IPL 2020

Boria Majumdar @BoriaMajumdar Solid comeback from @mipaltan led by the skipper @ImRo45 and @surya_14kumar then with the ball Boult Pattinson and Bumrah all contributed. Chahar picked up DK so solid overall. Solid comeback from @mipaltan led by the skipper @ImRo45 and @surya_14kumar then with the ball Boult Pattinson and Bumrah all contributed. Chahar picked up DK so solid overall.

Arguably MI's most successful IPL campaign was in the 2020 edition where they were head and shoulders above the other teams. However, they had begun that season with a loss against the Chennai Super Kings and needed to bounce back to gain early momentum.

KKR struck early in their second match by sending back the dangerous Quinton de Kock. However, Suryakumar Yadav came out to bat at No. 3 and took the attack to the KKR bowlers. His whirlwind 47 off just 28 balls helped skipper Rohit Sharma get his eye in and he himself went on to score a match-winning 80.

Although Yadav got a run-out and missed a well-deserved half-century, his effort ensured that MI posted a mammoth 195/5 in their 20 overs. It proved to be too much for KKR as they fell 50 runs short of the target.

#2 56(36), Match 5, IPL 2021

Chloe-Amanda Bailey @ChloeAmandaB #IPL2021 Sky’s the damn limit hey? But SKY knows no limit. What a talent! Playing on a whole other level. 50 off 33 balls. And how’s the six to bring up the 50 🤯 Makes it look easy. #KKRvMI Sky’s the damn limit hey? But SKY knows no limit. What a talent! Playing on a whole other level. 50 off 33 balls. And how’s the six to bring up the 50 🤯 Makes it look easy. #KKRvMI #IPL2021

Suryakumar Yadav dished out another masterclass, this time in tough batting conditions in Chennai against KKR. Batting first, MI got a decent start from Rohit Sharma, but it was Yadav who took the game to the opposition.

The 31-year-old scored 56 runs off just 36 balls on a pitch that was turning square. It was his knock that helped MI reach 152 in their 20 overs, despite a batting collapse. 153 looked like a target well within KKR's reach and they even got a fantastic start from their openers, who added 72 runs for the first wicket.

However, MI bowlers made a stunning comeback with Rahul Chahar's 4/27 being the highlight. A sensational death bowling from Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult meant that KKR fell 10 runs short in the end.

#1 59(39), Match 37, IPL 2018

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Superb defence by @mipaltan . At one stage Uthupa and Rana threatened to run away with match. Hardik my MOM for all-round contribution Superb defence by @mipaltan. At one stage Uthupa and Rana threatened to run away with match. Hardik my MOM for all-round contribution

In his debut season for MI, Suryakumar Yadav was used as an opener, where he delivered some brilliant performances. One of those came against KKR in a crucial game at Wankhede Stadium.

Suryakumar Yadav and Evin Lewis gave a flying start to MI, adding 91 runs for the first wicket. Even after losing Lewis' wicket, Yadav kept going and scored 59 runs off just 39 balls. Some late hitting from Hardik Pandya ensured MI put up a competitive total of 181/4 in their 20 overs.

However, at the Wankhede Stadium, a total of around the 180-run mark is always attainable and thus a good performance from the bowlers was required. Surprisingly, Hardik completed sensational figures of 2/19 from his four overs and that proved to be the difference between the two teams as KKR lost by 13 runs.

