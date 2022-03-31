IPL 2022, KKR vs PBKS: Wankhede Stadium pitch history, stats

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will play their second game of IPL 2022 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tomorrow evening at the Wankhede Stadium.

The Mayank Agarwal-led outfit got off to a winning start in the new season last week. They beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a high-scoring thriller.

The Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are coming off a defeat in a low-scoring thriller against RCB.

KKR beat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their first match but suffered a defeat in their second outing. Shreyas Iyer and co. will be keen to return to the winning track soon.

Before Wankhede Stadium hosts the first battle between PBKS and KKR in IPL 2022, here are some important stats you need to know from previous T20 matches played at the venue.

Wankhede Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 85

Matches won by teams batting first: 40

Matches won by teams batting second: 45

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Lowest team score: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians, 2008

Highest individual score: 133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Harbhajan Singh (MI) vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2011

Average 1st innings score: 166

Wankhede Stadium - GT vs LSG match stats 2022

In the previous match at the Wankhede Stadium, Gujarat Titans (GT) beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by five wickets.

LSG lost four wickets in the powerplay, but half-centuries from Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni helped them post a 158-run total on the board.

Chasing 159, GT lost two early wickets as well, but contributions from Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Matthew Wade and Abhinav Manohar helped them register their first win.

A total of 11 wickets fell in that match, with pacers taking eight of them. The batters smashed ten sixes in the game.

