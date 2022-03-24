IPL 2022: KL Rahul's 3 best scores last season

KL Rahul has been one of the most consistent opening batters in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in recent years. The former Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain parted ways with his franchise and will now be leading the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the upcoming season.

The Karnataka batter has amassed 3,273 runs in his IPL career, with a staggering average of 47.43 and a healthy strike rate of 136.37. He was the Orange Cap winner in the 2020 season, scoring 670 runs in 14 matches. Rahul has crossed the 600-run mark thrice in his last four seasons (626, 670, 593, and 659).

The PBKS captain was in the race for the Orange Cap last season as well, eventually ending the tournament as the third-highest run-getter with 626 runs (only behind Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis).

On that note, let's take a look at KL Rahul's three highest scores in last season's IPL.

#1 98* (42) vs CSK

After another impressive IPL campaign, KL Rahul saved his best for the last. Punjab Kings needed a big win in their last group stage match against the Chennai Super Kings to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Chasing a measly target of 135, Rahul smashed the Chennai bowlers all around the park. After a smashing start, he a took a blow to the helmet as he tried to take on a short ball against Josh Hazlewood in the second over.

The PBKS captain responded strongly, hammering the Aussie quick for 15 runs in his next over. He got to his half-century in just 25 balls, demolishing the CSK bowling attack with ease and grace.

The opening batter ended this innings with an unbeaten 98 off just 42 deliveries, striking at a rate of 233. His fabulous innings included 7 fours and 8 maximums. Unsurprisingly, he won the Player of the Match award, ensuring that his side still had an outside chance to qualify for the playoffs.

#2 91* (57) vs RCB

KL Rahul became the fastest Indian player to reach 3000 runs in the IPL

In a contest that was largely remembered for the heroics of Harpreet Brar, KL Rahul went about his business as usual. After being put in to bat first, Punjab lost an early wicket in the form of Prabhsimran Singh.

The PBKS skipper continued to anchor the innings while Chris Gayle went ballistic at the other end. The duo notched up a 50-run stand. However, his side lost two quick wickets and their captain was left under pressure of keeping the innings from collapsing.

At this crucial juncture in the game, KL continued to bat well and reached his half-century in 35 deliveries. He then efficiently switched gears, despite wickets tumbling around him, to ensure his side got a strong finish in the innings.

He ended the innings with an unbeaten 91 off 57 deliveries, including 7 fours and 5 sixes. Punjab posted a target of 180 on the board, eventually sealing the win by a margin of 34 runs.

#3 91 (50) vs RR

In Punjab's first game of the IPL 2021, we witnessed two sensational batting performances at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first in this contest, KL Rahul started off in sedate fashion with 20 off 16 deliveries, before getting to his fifty in just 30 balls.

The Karnataka batter allowed Chris Gayle and Deepak Hooda to run riot in the middle overs, displaying an array of strokes from the other end himself. While Hooda smashed 50 in 20 balls, KL quietly kept the runs flowing from one end, eventually scoring 91 off 50 deliveries.

His knock helped Punjab post a mammoth total of 222 on the board, which was almost chased down by the opposition, through some extravagant batting from Sanju Samson. The Rajasthan captain's century went in vain as PBKS won a thrilling contest by four runs.

