IPL 2022: Looking back at Virat Kohli's four centuries in 2016

Virat Kohli heads into IPL 2022 as the IPL's leading run-scorer with 6283 runs from 207 IPL matches at an average of 37.4 and a strike rate of 129.95. The Delhi batter has been part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) since the inception of the marquee tournament in 2008.

Those who have followed Kohli's journey in the IPL will know that he had a stellar season in 2016, slamming four centuries and single-handedly dragging Bangalore to the final where they lost to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

While it was disappointing for Bangalore to miss out on their maiden IPL title, there was also cause for celebration, with Kohli scoring a staggering 973 runs — the most in a single season, eclipsing David Warner’s 848 in the same year.

And ahead of the start of the new season, we look at the five centuries by Virat Kohli that lit up the tournament.

#4 RCB vs PBKS: Virat Kohli's magnificent 113

It was a runfest at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium as Virat Kohli struck his fourth century in IPL 2016. This time, it was against the Punjab Kings as he belted a 50-ball-113 studded with 12 fours and eight sixes.

Put into bat, openers Chris Gayle and Kohli got RCB off to a flier with the former smashing a 32-ball-73. A quick six-ball-16 by Shane Watson saw the side finish with 211/3 in a rain-interrupted game.

Punjab were set 203 to win from 14 overs and were restricted to 120 with Bangalore notching up a comprehensive 82-run win.

#3 RCB vs GL: Kohli: 109; AB de Villiers: 129*

The stars aligned as Kohli's belligerent 109 was looked at as second fiddle after AB de Villiers put on a show with a destructive 52-ball-129.

With Gayle falling cheaply, Kohli and De Villiers set about a rebuild and punished Gujarat Lions' bowlers with an impressive array of shots. Kohli's knock comprised of five fours and eight sixes, while the South African crashed 10 fours and 12 sixes. RCB won by a whopping 144 runs.

#2 RCB vs RPSG: Kohli slams 108* in thriller

Chasing Pune's formidable 191, Virat Kohli kept RCB in the hunt with a quickfire century while stitching valuable partnerships with KL Rahul (38) and Shane Watson (36).

He was particularly harsh on medium pacers Thisara Perera and Rajat Bhatia as the side chased down the target with three balls to spare. It was another day in the office as Kohli lived up to his moniker as the greatest chase master in modern-day cricket.

#1 GL vs RCB: Kohli's maiden IPL hundred goes in vain

Virat Kohli's first hundred in the IPL was a bittersweet one. Despite the 63-ball-100* that had 11 hits to the ence and one over it, RCB lost the game by six wickets.

Batting first, Bangalore amassed 180 in their 20 overs of which 100 came from Kohli's blade. KL Rahul's unbeaten 51 off 35 balls made up for the rest of the runs, but the side were outbatted by Gujarat.

