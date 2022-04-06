IPL 2022, LSG vs DC: DY Patil Stadium pitch history, stats

Delhi Capitals (DC) will play their third match of IPL 2022 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) tomorrow at the DY Patil Stadium. DC lost their last match against the Gujarat Titans, but have received a massive boost ahead of their upcoming game. Australian star David Warner will be available to play against LSG.

Even the Lucknow Super Giants will likely have the services of Marcus Stoinis for the battle against Delhi Capitals. Fans should thus expect a cracker of a contest between the two franchises in Navi Mumbai.

Speaking of the battle between DC and LSG, here are some important stats and numbers you need to know from previous matches played at the DY Patil Stadium.

DY Patil Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 11

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 8

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 205/2 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Punjab Kings, 2022

Lowest team score: 112/8 - Punjab Kings vs. Pune Warriors, 2011

Highest successful run chase: 208/5 - Punjab Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Average 1st innings score: 152

DY Patil Stadium last match

In the previous match played at this venue, the Lucknow Super Giants defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 12 runs. LSG were down to 27/3 in the first five overs, but 50s from captain KL Rahul and all-rounder Deepak Hooda helped Lucknow post a 169-run total on the board.

Chasing 170 to win, SRH lost wickets at regular intervals to ultimately fall short by 12 runs. Avesh Khan won the Man of the Match award for taking four wickets in the second innings.

A total of 16 wickets fell in the match between LSG and SRH, with pacers bagging 11 of them. 11 sixes were smashed by batters across the two innings of that contest.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee