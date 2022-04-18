IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: DY Patil Stadium pitch history, stats

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play their seventh match of IPL 2022 tomorrow evening against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the DY Patil Stadium. The Bangalore-based franchise recorded an impressive 16-run win against the Delhi Capitals in their previous match.

The Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, have been magnificent in their debut IPL season. LSG have won four of their six games in IPL 2022 so far and are in the upper half of the points table.

The DY Patil Stadium pitch report will be broadcast tomorrow a few minutes before the toss of the LSG vs RCB match. Before that, here are some vital numbers you need to know from previous matches hosted by the venue in Navi Mumbai.

DY Patil Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 17

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams batting second: 12

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 216/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Lowest team score: 112/8 - Punjab Kings vs. Pune Warriors, 2011

Highest successful run chase: 208/5 - Punjab Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Average 1st innings score: 154

DY Patil Stadium last match

In the last match on this ground, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat the Punjab Kings by seven wickets. SRH captain Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bowl first. The decision worked in SRH's favor as a four-wicket haul from Umran Malik helped them bowl their opponents out for 151 runs.

Contributions from Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran ensured SRH won the game in the 19th over.

A total of 13 wickets fell in that match, with pacers accounting for nine of them. The DY Patil Stadium boundary length was hard to clear for the batters as only 11 sixes were smashed in 38.5 overs. Fans should expect an equal contest between the bat and the ball when LSG take on RCB tomorrow.

