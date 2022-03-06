IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants predicted XI, strengths, and weaknesses

For a side that is making its debut in the IPL, the Lucknow Super Giants have done a very good job at the auction table, mainly focussing on multi-faceted players.

The owners of the Sanjeev Goenka-led franchise, who also owned the Rising Pune Supergiant team that played in two seasons - 2016 and 2017, used that experience well to assemble a squad that has most bases covered, albeit with some obvious flaws.

They retained KL Rahul for a whopping ₹17 crores which makes him the highest-paid player in this edition of the IPL, along with all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for ₹9.2 crores, and Ravi Bishnoi for ₹4 crores.

Gautam Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders in their two title-winning seasons, was appointed as the team's mentor and was also present at the auction table alongside head coach Andy Flower.

In the auction, they went big for fast-bowler Avesh Khan, buying him for ₹10 crores and, in the process, making him the highest-paid uncapped player at the auction.

The other big purchases include Jason Holder (₹8.75 cr), Krunal Pandya (₹8.25 cr), Mark Wood (₹7.5 cr), and Quinton de Kock (₹6.25 cr). Their Indian core also looks solid with the likes of Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, and Krishnapaa Gowtham.

The Lucknow-based franchise was also one of the teams who made most of their purchases quite early as they were left with just ₹3.3 crores before the accelerated part of the auction.

Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022: Biggest assets

Marcus Stoinis could be a very crucial player for Lucknow Super Giants with his all-round skills

The obvious strength of the Lucknow Super Giants is the long list of all-rounders in the squad, which gives KL Rahul an array of options to work with. Marcus Stoinis' explosive hitting and his medium-pace bowling is well complimented by the all-round ability of Jason Holder.

Krunal Pandya's left-arm spin is supplement by the right-arm off-spin of Gowtham and Deepak Hooda. The variety in the skillset of the all-rounders will make them a hard team to beat.

Their Indian core is one of the best in the tournament, with KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, and Avesh Khan, all able to win games on their own.

Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022: Weak links

Manish Pandey might not be as big a player as he used to be

The lack of a proper No.4 who can stem the flow of wickets and can also accelerate the innings when required, could be a major concern for the new team.

The purchase of Mark Wood is a gamble considering the fact that he hasn't played in the IPL yet and is not certain to survive the heat of Mumbai for 14 matches. His replacement Dushmanta Chameera isn't a reliable option either and he too, hasn't played in the IPL.

They could also have an issue with the scoring rate as both KL Rahul and Manish Pandey have been guilty of taking their time at the start of the innings. This could leave them in a muddle at the end.

It will be interesting to see how the management handles the relationship between Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda. The two of them reportedly had a fight in a Baroda training camp before the Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy last year.

Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022: Probable composition

Avesh Khan has been seen by LSG's team management as a bright prospect

LSG have an explosive opening combination of Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul. The right-hand, left-hand combination is an added bonus. While de Kock will be aggressive from the get-go, it would be interesting to see the approach of KL Rahul, who has been criticized for his strike-rate in the last two seasons.

The Lucknow Super Giants will hope that the presence of Gautam Gambhir steers Manish Pandey towards the form he showed during his very successful KKR stint, rather than the form he had during his time with the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The all-rounders are likely to start coming in at No.4, which is definitely a spot higher than they normally would like to bat. But it has to be done to fit all of them in the team.

Stoinis will have to bat at No.4 or he can swap positions with Pandey. But the strike rate of the Karnataka batsman will be a problem. Deepak Hooda, who made his limited-overs debut for India against the West Indies, will bat at No.5 and also can chip in with some off-spin.

The long line of all-rounders continues with Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, and Krishnappa Gowtham, all of whom will provide firepower in the final stages of the innings, along with some useful overs with the ball.

The prospect of Avesh Khan and Mark Wood, both of whom can clock speeds of 145kmph consistently, bowling in tandem would be frightening for the opposition.

Lastly, Ravi Bishnoi has developed into a solid frontline spinner and now has international experience under his belt as well.

PREDICTED XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (C), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bhishnoi

Best Buy: Ravi Bishnoi (₹4 crores)

Ravi Bhishnoi could weave some magic for the Lucknow-based team

Although they didn't have to buy him but, retaining the services of Ravi Bishnoi for just ₹4 crores was a big bargain for the Lucknow Super Giants, as he would have gone for a lot more at the auction.

The leg-spinner has been impressive ever since he made his IPL debut in 2020, picking up 24 wickets in 23 games at an economy rate of just 6.95.

Risky Buy: Krunal Pandya (₹8.25 crores)

Krunal Pandya being bought for a large amount is a big gamble for Lucknow Super Giants

The elder of the Pandya brothers has seen his returns drop massively in the last two seasons, although that didn't affect his price at the auction. He has scored 143 and 109 runs respectively in the last two seasons, averaging 16, while his bowling numbers have taken a hit too, with just 11 wickets in the same phase.

The Lucknow Super Giants have assembled a good squad, placing their faith mainly on all-rounders and it will be interesting to see how KL Rahul leads the side after receiving criticism for his captaincy during India's tour of South Africa.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat