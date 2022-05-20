Matthew Wade reprimanded for outburst following controversial dismissal during RCB vs GT IPL 2022 match

Gujarat Titans’ (GT) keeper-batter Matthew Wade has been reprimanded for his angry reaction following his controversial dismissal in the IPL 2022 match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday, May 19.

Struggling for runs in the tournament, Wade lost his cool after being adjudged lbw to off-spinner Glenn Maxwell, having made 16 off 13. He attempted to sweep a delivery but was struck on the pads. The appeal by the fielding side was upheld by the on-field umpire.

The batter, however, was confident that he had hit the ball and went for DRS. There seemed to be a deflection as the ball passed the bat. However, UtraEdge did not show a spike as a result of which the on-field decision stayed.

A furious Wade stormed off, clearly expressing his disagreement over the decision. He did not stop there. Upon entering the Gujarat dressing room, he threw his helmet on the wall and smashed his own gear a few times.

Snippets from the batter's angry dressing room reaction.

Taking note of the Australian cricketer's behavior, the tournament organizers have reprimanded the left-handed batter. The official IPL release stated:

“Matthew Wade from Gujarat Titans has been reprimanded for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.”

The release added:

“Mr Wade admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.”

"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee’s decision is final and binding."

Anmol Dixit @AnmolDi59769126 #RCBvGT

Matthew Wade reaction in dugout Matthew Wade reaction in dugout #RCBvGTMatthew Wade reaction in dugout 😳 https://t.co/IRaCB0XJqz

The 34-year-old Aussie has failed to impress with the bat in IPL 2022. In eight matches, he has scored 114 runs at an average of 14.25 and a strike rate of 116.33.

“Most of the times, the right decision has been taken” - Hardik Pandya downplays Wade dismissal controversy

Admitting that the technology did not work in their favor with regards to Wade's dismissal, Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya downplayed the controversy. He asserted that technology has got decisions right more often than not.

Speaking at a post-match conference, he opined:

“I think it was slightly there (spike) in UltraEdge. From the big screen, it was not visible, but you can’t fault it. If technology is not helping, then I don’t know who’s going to help. Obviously, it’s nothing personal from anybody, but technology sometimes helps, sometimes it does not. This time, it did not help but most of the time it has worked and kind of overturned decisions. Most of the times, the right decision has been taken.”

Pandya top-scored for Gujarat with an unbeaten 62 off 47 as the franchise scored 168 for 5, batting first. However, Virat Kohli’s 54-ball 73 guided RCB to a comprehensive eight-wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

