3 reasons why Aiden Markram is a bargain for Sunrisers Hyderabad 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) roped in South African batter Aiden Markram for ₹2.60 crores on the second day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega-auction in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Aiden Markram went into the auction at a base price of ₹1 crore. Punjab Kings (PBKS) and SRH began bidding for the talented batter and took the price to ₹2.20 crores. Mumbai Indians (MI) tried to sneak in their only bid at ₹2.40 crores. However, SRH managed to offer the best bid in the end to pick their first player of the day.

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Couple of steals to start. Markram at 2.6 and Rahane at 1 cr Couple of steals to start. Markram at 2.6 and Rahane at 1 cr

Markram was part of the IPL in 2021 with PBKS. He was named as a replacement for Dawid Malan, who missed the second half of the previous year's IPL. Although he didn't make an explosive start to his career in the world's most marquee tournament, Markram did show ample promise.

Here are three reasons why Aiden Markram is a bargain buy by SRH at the IPL mega auction.

#3. He provides SRH with solidity in the middle-order

Aiden Markram is a dependable player

A batter of class and composure, Aiden Markram will undoubtedly provide the SRH with solidity and reliability in the middle-order. The Orange Army has had a history of inconsistent middle-order batters and has even lost a number of games due to their middle-muddle problem.

Though he started his white-ball career with the Proteas as an opener, Markram was quickly moved to the No. 4 slot. With his deft ability to rotate strikes and keep the scoreboard ticking, Markram is equally capable of hitting the ball a long way against pacers as well as against spinners.

SRH needed a batter who can not just drop the anchor but also be the aggressor towards the end of the innings. Markram is an ideal pick. Along with skipper Kane Williamson, Markram can stabilize SRH's batting and can aid the side in posting big totals.

#2. He is a reliable sixth-bowling option

South Africa v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

With many multi-faceted players earning hefty numbers of figures at the mega-auction, SRH might have pulled off a steal by purchasing Aiden Markram at just ₹2.60 crores.

Ranked ninth in the ICC World T20I All-rounder Rankings, Markram is more than a handy off-spinner. His economy of 7.44 in T20Is is proof that he can even keep the opposition batters at bay.

Apart from this, the 27-year-old's ability to sneak a couple of crucial overs in the powerplay makes him a superb acquisition.

#1. He is a world No. 3 T20I batter

England v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Markram has been sort of a revelation in the South African T20 set-up. In 18 T20I innings for the Proteas, the Centurion-born batter has amassed 588 runs with an average of touching 40. Moreover, he operates at an amazing strike rate of 147.0.

Markram is currently ranked third in the ICC World T20I batting Rankings and has been there since November of 2021. He is even a proven customer on sub-continent tracks.

In addition, Markram has been a good fielder for the South African side for years and will boost the side on the fielding front as well.

