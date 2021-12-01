'We've had absolutely gun players, to release them is heartbreaking' - Rohit Sharma after MI announce retentions ahead of IPL 2022 Mega Auction

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma was among the four players the franchise retained ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Mega Auction.

Apart from Rohit, MI retained Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard.

However, they had to let go of several players who were key to them winning the last two of their record five IPL titles. The likes of Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Trent Boult were among the players MI had to let go of.

MI released a video of captain Rohit Sharma talking about retention. He said it was heartbreaking for them to have to release their players. He added that they had done "amazing work" and created memories for the team.

"It was going to be the toughest retention for Mumbai this year. We've had absolutely gun players and to release them is heartbreaking. They've done some amazing work and created memories for this franchise," Rohit Sharma said after the retentions were announced.

He went on to add that he hoped the retained players could form a strong core for the squad that they would build in the Mega Auction.

"But we've got four players including myself who can hopefully form a good core," Rohit said.

Rohit Sharma was the first retention for Mumbai Indians for Rs 16 crore. Rohit has been with the team since 2011 and the franchise has won a record five titles under his captaincy.

The next player on their list was Jasprit Bumrah, who was retained for Rs 12 crore. The pacer has become one of the best in the world since he made his IPL debut for MI in 2015. He is the spearhead of their formidable bowling attack.

MI picked Suryakumar Yadav as their third retention for Rs 8 crore. Suryakumar joined MI in 2018 and has become a key part of their batting lineup.

Kieron Pollard, who has been with the franchise since 2010, was their fourth retention. The West Indies all-rounder is their longest serving player and will get to extend his stay with the five-time champions.

With four retentions, MI will now have Rs 48 crore left in their purse for the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

