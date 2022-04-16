IPL 2022: MI vs LSG telecast channel list and live streaming details

After a close defeat against the Rajasthan Royals in their previous IPL 2022 game, the Lucknow Super Giants will take on the Mumbai Indians today. LSG have been very impressive in their debut season, recording three wins in five matches.

On the other hand, five-time champions Mumbai Indians have struggled to get going in the new season. MI have played five matches and suffered a defeat in all five of them. They will be keen to snap their losing streak at the Brabourne Stadium today.

Big names like Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya will be in action during this game. Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for the first-ever battle between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

IPL 2022 telecast channel list in India

Here is the full telecast channel list in India for the Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match:

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Bangla, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming).

IPL 2022 Telecast channel list in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Here are the live streaming and telecast channels for Australia, UK, USA, UAE and Canada:

England: Sky Sports.

Australia: FOX Sports.

UAE: beIN Sports.

USA & Canada: Willow TV.

Today's IPL match time

The game between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants will start at 3:30 PM IST. The start time for Canada is 6:30 AM, whereas as per Gulf Standard Time, this fixture will commence at 2:00 PM.

For fans living in Australia, the start time is 9:00 PM. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top today at the Brabourne Stadium.

Edited by Prem Deshpande