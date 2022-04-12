IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS: MCA Stadium pitch history, stats

Mumbai Indians (MI) will play their fifth match of IPL 2022 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) tomorrow night at the MCA Stadium in Pune. MI are winless so far this year, with four losses in four matches. They suffered a seven-wicket defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their most recent match last weekend.

The Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have recorded two wins and two losses in four matches thus far. They started their season with a victory against the Royal Challengers Bangalore but went down to the Kolkata Knight Riders in their next game. PBKS bounced back with a win against Chennai Super Kings only to lose a close game to Gujarat Titans after that.

PBKS will now aim to get back to winning ways in IPL 2022. Before the Kings take on the Mumbai Indians, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous matches hosted by the MCA Stadium.

MCA Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 42

Matches won by teams batting first: 20

Matches won by teams batting second: 22

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 211/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals, 2018

Lowest team score: 73 - Punjab Kings vs. Rising Pune Supergiant, 2017

Highest individual score: 106 - Shane Watson (CSK) vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2018

Highest successful run chase: 196/7 - Gujarat Lions vs. Rising Pune Supergiant, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 160

MCA Stadium Last Match

In the previous game at the MCA Stadium, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated the Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. MI scored 151/6 in their 20 overs, riding on a half-century from Suryakumar Yadav. In reply, a 47-ball 66 from Anuj Rawat guided RCB home with nine balls to spare.

Yadav and Rawat smashed six sixes each in that encounter. A total of nine wickets fell, with spinners taking three of them.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee